EA Aware of Anthem PS4 Crashes, No Fix Just Yet

, 05 March 2019
EA Aware of Anthem PS4 Crashes, No Fix Just Yet

EA admits that Anthem PS4 crashes are a concern and are working on a fix

Highlights

  • EA is trying to determine the reason for Anthem PS4 crashes
  • It's a widespread issue reported by many users
  • Some players were able to get refunds from Sony

Shared world shooter Anthem has had its fair share of issues at launch though PS4 owners have had it even worse. After users had reported that Anthem on the PS4 was crashing and shutting down consoles along with Sony offering refunds to some players, it appears that EA is finally aware of the issues that's plaguing the game. According to a post from the company on its official support forums, it's aware of the game's issues and is trying to figure out the reason for this. There's no fix for Anthem PS4 crashes just yet.

"We are currently in process of gathering information about the PS4 issues so we can determine the root cause," a post from EA reads "If you are experiencing hard crashes of your console please reply with the following information: PlayStation Console (PS4, Slim, Pro), PSN ID, crash info: When does the crash take place? Are you having to take specific steps to get your PlayStation going again? Have you reported your crash data when prompted? (Y/N)."

According to multiple reports, Sony is issuing refunds for those who bought Anthem on the PS4 digitally via the PS Store. Reason being, the game is prone to crashing often and to the point where the console shuts down entirely. This is despite getting a few patches post-launch.

As per a thread on the Anthem subreddit, Sony has been offering refunds due to the myriad of technical issues plaguing the game.

"Sony is aware of the issue and is offering a complete refund on Anthem no questions asked. Took me 5 minutes," claimed one Redditor.

"And they helped right away, no problem at all. Just provided some account info after that, that they needed, and then it was refunded," said another.

However, this doesn't seem to be the case for all users, with some stating that Sony has refused refunds.

"I tried with Sony Support (chat) and was refused a refund," said one user.

While Sony has yet to comment, this throws light on the fact that buying games digitally on a platform that does not have a strong refund policy or transparent customer support policies is not advised.

 

Comments

        EA, Anthem, PS4
        Rishi Alwani
        
        
         
         

        
