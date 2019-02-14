Anthem Preload for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC Begins

Anthem preload for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is available right now. The Anthem download size is around 50GB. Those with EA Access and Origin Access will be able to download the game from February 15. This preload is for users who have bought Anthem on PS4, Xbox One, or Windows PC or are subscribers to EA's Origin Access Premier program for PC. To complicate matters further, the game has two release dates — those on PC with Origin Access Premier can play the game from February 15. PS4 and Xbox One owners can play the game from February 22. If you've subscribed to EA Access on Xbox One or Origin Access on PC, you get a 10 hour trial of the game from February 15.

This is a ridiculous state of affairs that punishes those who don't have an Origin Access Premier, Origin Access, or EA Access and is anti-consumer. More so when you consider that the PS4 user base has to wait until February 22 to even try the game. It doesn't help matters that Anthem's technical performance is under the scanner following two demos for the game.

According to a report from reputed video game tech analysis site Digital Foundry, EA's answer to The Division 2 and Destiny 2 is far from stellar on the Xbox One X. Odd considering Microsoft has tied up with EA to promote the game and Xbox Corporate Vice President Mike Ybarra has stated that Anthem would play best on the Xbox One X. Leading upto the Anthem release date of February 22 (unless you're an EA Access or Origin Access or Origin Access Premier subscriber), there have been two demos for the game.

While the first demo was subject to a host of issues ranging from quests not working as they should to infinite loading screens, the second Anthem demo was a lot more stable. Between them, Digital Foundry was able to judge how well the game runs.

"Setting the console's [PS4 Pro's] video output mode to 1080p lowers the native rendering resolution to match, and running unlocked, Anthem almost always exceeds 35fps - often by quite some margin. Out of all the console iterations, this is the one I prefer most," the report states.

"Yes, there's a big drop in resolution and given the choice, I'd take a 30fps lock using the overhead this mode offers (an option that would really benefit Anthem) but if your choice is between 20-30fps at 1800p, or 35-50fps to 1080p, it's a no-brainer - the game just works better at a higher frame-rate even if it still doesn't feel particularly smooth or consistent. The PS4 Pro's full HD output makes reading the most intense firefights a lot easier: you get more visual feedback and lower latency."

Considering the Xbox One X doesn't offer any output options in its display settings or performance modes in-game, it ends up maxing out at 30fps with minor drops below that.

BioWare's upcoming shared world shooter won't be 60fps on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Lead Producer Mark Gamble confirmed that the game's frame rate even at 1080p won't be 60fps though the studio may decide to include it as an option later on. The major focus has been on Anthem's graphics rather than its performance and Gamble confirmed it would run at 30fps in 4K resolution though it's obvious that it can't hold a steady 30fps at the moment.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.