Anthem PC Update Brings Support for Nvidia RTX Features

, 26 March 2019
Anthem PC Update Brings Support for Nvidia RTX Features

Anthem PC update brings support for Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs with DLSS, sadly the endgame remains broken

Highlights

  • The update adds a DLSS to Anthem
  • DLSS in Anthem allows for a 40 percent performance increase Nvidia says
  • DLSS is available at 4K and 1440p resolutions in-game

Shared world shooter Anthem may have gotten a bad reception due to a myriad of issues at launch, but that hasn't stopped developer BioWare from pushing out updates to improve it. The latest of these gives Anthem on PC features that take advantage DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that's possible on GeForce RTX GPUs. DLSS is done on GeForce RTX GPU tensor cores, not CUDA cores, removing the overhead other antialiasing options may have. DLSS renders frames at a lower resolution and upsamples them using machine learning to determine what edges and surfaces need to look better. Nvidia claims that this new update to Anthem for PC will allow upto a 40 percent performance increase using DLSS.

In addition to this, Anthem on PC gets support for Nvidia Highlights which capture noteworthy gameplay moments.

According to Nvidia, DLSS is useful when the GPU is at max load and is available for the following settings:

  • 3840x2160: All GeForce RTX GPUs
  • 2560x1440: GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080

How to use Nvidia DLSS on Anthem PC

  • Install the latest Nvidia GameReady Driver
  • Install Windows 10 October 2018 update (version 1809, or higher)
  • Apply a supported resolution, listed above
  • Go to Video Settings > Display Settings and switch on Nvidia DLSS

For what it's worth, while we found Anthem's combat and traversal to be solid, they aren't enough to warrant playing it right now. Poorly thought out progression, grating characters, and inconsistent performance make EA's answer to Destiny and The Division one to skip right now.

Comments

Anthem

Anthem

    • Good
    • Flying is fun
    • Combat is entertaining
    • Bad
    • Poor plot progression
    • Unimaginative missions
    • Grating characters
    GenreShooter
    PlatformPC, PS4, Xbox One
    PEGI Rating16+
    Further reading: Anthem, EA, RTX, Nvidia GeForce RTX, DLSS, Nvidia
    Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
    Detroit: Become Human, Beyond Two Souls, and Heavy Rain PC System Requirements Announced
