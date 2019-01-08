Anthem PC System Requirements Announced

Shared world shooter Anthem is out on February 22 and aside from a CES 2019 trailer showing off what to expect in terms of gameplay and Nvidia RTX tech, EA let slip what PC you'd need to play the game. The Anthem PC system requirements include at least 8GB RAM, an i5 3570, 50GB of storage space, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970 or R9 280X. It's similar to what you'd need for other games powered by the Frostbite Engine such as Battlefield V, albeit with slightly higher GPU requirements. With an Anthem demo release date of January 25 we'll know for sure how accurate BioWare's requirements for the game actually are.

Anthem PC minimum system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

GPU RAM: 2GB Video Memory

Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

Anthem PC recommended system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz

RAM: 16GB System Memory

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/ RTX 2060, AMD RX 480

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space

DirectX: DirectX 11

It seems that the BioWare-developed title will have some PC exclusive visual features courtesy of Nvidia. The graphics card giant revealed an Anthem CES 2019 trailer that showed off a new character class or javelin as BioWare calls it, new locales, and revealed that Anthem would support Nvidia's DLSS tech (deep learning supersampling).

Nvidia claims DLSS is capable of being twice as efficient as other anti-aliasing methods, allowing for sharper image quality minus performance penalties associated with anti-aliasing. Keep in mind that you'll need an Nvidia RTX GPU to get the most of it, which makes the RTX 2060 announcement a timely one as it's the most affordable version capable of taking advantage of DLSS.

"By merging traditional computer graphics and deep learning, DLSS represents the next step in performance for us," said Jon Warner, Game Director at BioWare in a post on Nvidia's blog. "We are excited to partner with Nvidia to bring RTX technology to Anthem."

