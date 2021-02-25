Technology News
loading

Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces

Anthem NEXT had been in development since late 2019 after the game received poor feedback at launch in April the same year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 February 2021 12:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces

Anthem release was fraught with a lot of issues on PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Highlights
  • Anthem will continue to run in its current state
  • BioWare said VID-19 related challenges impacted its productivity
  • Anthem developers will now focus on Mass Effect and Dragon Age sequels

Anthem overhaul aka Anthem NEXT has been cancelled after being in development for about a year. BioWare Studio Director Christian Dailey shared through a blog post that challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak have had an impact on productivity and derailed their plans that were set in motion before the pandemic. Anthem released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in February 2019 but it was fraught with a lot of issues, so much so that Sony started issuing refunds for the game on PS4.

Dailey shared through a blog post that the team has decided to stop new development work on Anthem, or Anthem NEXT. With Anthem opening to a lot of issues and bugs that turned players away from the game, BioWare decided in late 2019 to overhaul and restructure Anthem in order to bring players back. With coronavirus-related challenges that plagued most of 2020, productivity was hampered as employees were working from home and going through with the original plans for the Anthem overhaul would put undue stress on the teams, Dailey stated.

BioWare teams will now be focusing their efforts on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles, as well as continue updating Star Wars: The Old Republic.

“I know this will be disappointing to the community of Anthem players who have been excited to see the improvements we've been working on. It's also disappointing for the team who were doing brilliant work,” Dailey added.

A lot of issues with Anthem were attributed to the Frostbite engine that was used to develop the game. It is EA's in-house engine that was not built to accommodate the needs of a game like Anthem. Back in April 2019, a Kotaku report citing one former BioWare employee stated that Frostbite was designed by people who don't actually work the teams, so decoding how and why it works is all the more difficult. Fixing bugs takes longer than usual which discourages developers from fixing them.

This comes as disappointing news for fans who had been patiently waiting for a new version of Anthem. However, the Anthem live service will continue to run, so players currently playing the game will be able to continue doing so.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anthem, Anthem NEXT, BioWare, Dragon Age, Mass Effect
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned

Related Stories

Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  3. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  4. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  6. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Top Mobile Phones
  8. OnePlus 9 Series Affordable Variant Could Be Called OnePlus 9R, Not OnePlus 9e
  9. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  10. HP Launches New Pavilion Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Core Chips in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5K With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces
  4. Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn Teams Up With Fisker to Make Electric Vehicles, Will Produce Over 250,000 Cars a Year
  6. OnePlus 9R Could Be the Name of Affordable Variant in OnePlus 9 Series Instead of OnePlus 9e
  7. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Delayed Until March Due to CD Projekt Ransomware Hack
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped
  10. EU-US Data Flows Could Face 'Massive Disruption' Due to European Court Ruling, Irish Regulator Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com