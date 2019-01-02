NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Anthem Demo Dates Revealed by BioWare, VIP Players to Get Access This Month

, 02 January 2019
Bioware's Anthem was revealed in June 2017

Highlights

  • BioWare is set to release Anthem in February
  • Demo for VIP players is slated to begin on January 25
  • Public players can demo it from February 1 to February 3

BioWare's Anthem was revealed first at the EA Play event in June 2017. At that time, the company didn't give out any release date, but in June this year, EA announced that the game will release on February 22. Now, the company has confirmed the start dates for the Anthem demo for both VIP and public players. Interested users will get three days to play the game, and the demo dates have been set at January 25 to January 27 for VIP players and February 1 to February 3 for public players.

Users who wish to become VIP players will have to pre-order the game, join Origin Access, or join EA Access from the website. If the user has pre-ordered digitally, then a code is not required for the demo, but if the game has been pre-ordered via a retailer, then a code will be required for the VIP demo. Anthem releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and BioWare has put out guides on how to download the demo for all the three platforms here. As part of the VIP Demo, you'll also get an exclusive in-game item to show that you were the first to play.

As mentioned, all those who don't wish to pay beforehand, can experience the Anthem demo from February 1 to February 3. The company also notes that the demo will start from level 10 directly, and the data won't be saved or carried over to when the game fully releases on February 22. Origin Access Premier members can be the first to play the full game with unlimited access on PC starting February 15, and EA Access and Origin Access Basic members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial.

Earlier in August last year, Anthem executive producer Mark Darrah said that the game is designed as a co-op experience and works best with four players, with each server also supporting four players. Anthem Producer Thomas Singleton also revealed that the sci-fi shared world shooter won't be as fun alone as it would be when you're playing with friends. Thankfully, it will have matchmaking so you don't have to align your schedules with three other friends for co-op play.

Further reading: Anthem, BioWare, Anthem Demo
