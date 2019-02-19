Anthem Day One Update Patch Notes Revealed

Shared-world sci-fi shooter Anthem release date is February 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Unless of course, you've been playing the game via Origin Premier or Origin Access on PC or EA Access on Xbox One. Developer BioWare revealed that Anthem would be getting a day one update. This should fix a host of the game's issues ranging from performance to UI and even some mission-stopping glitches. The entire list of changes is exhaustive. So much so that it makes us wonder what was the point of publisher EA releasing the game in the state it was in. Nonetheless, here's what you need to know about the Anthem day one update patch notes.

Anthem day one update patch notes

High-level fixes

Improved loading times

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

General Fixes and Improvements

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on "Recording Victories" or "Skipping All".

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission “What Freelancers Do” dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission "Bad Deal" where outlaws won't spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the "Finding Old Friends" mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Strongholds

Fixed an issue that would cause a Stronghold server crash after defeating the last boss

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer get stuck in the mined tunnel in the explosives room

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer be blocked from entering the explosives room due to fog wall

Fixed Tyrant Mine so people that join the stronghold in-progress do not end up locked away from their team

Adjusted lighting in Tyrant Mine underwater section to make it easier to navigate to the exit

The Swarm Tyrant will no longer get stuck in the side cave entrances in some situations

Corrected an issue where players would spawn into different areas of the Tyrant Mine in certain situations

Gear and Weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren't intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm's ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus javelin can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI

Some conversations were not popping up the reputation points post conversation completion, this has been fixed

The squad screen now displays the correct information for each player

Fixed a number of issues where subtitles will no longer get stuck on the screen after dialogue has finished as often

Settings should no longer reset upon exiting and restarting the game on Xbox One

Motion blur can now correctly be turned off

The Electric Status Effect now shows scaled damage properly

An option has been added to hide the Squad Member HUD

The edge of the compass will now pulse to indicate enemy locations

A notification has been added in Fort Tarsis if a player's vault is at the cap of 250 items

On the "Repair the Strider" step of "A Cry for Help" the search radar has been adjusted to correctly lead the player to all 4 tools

Primer and Detonator icons have been added to all Interceptor gear

Corrected a user interface issue where a player's ultimate would show as available when it isn't

In our Anthem review, we noted that the game has some welcome improvements over the demo, particularly in how its guns feel. They're now a decent complement to your Javelin's varied abilities such as homing rockets, siege cannons, and flame throwers, which are a colossal highlight in battle, allowing you to lay waste to its assortment of bugs, wolves, outlaws, and giants known as titans with explosions and spectacle galore.

That said, great combat and traversal alone don't do enough to warrant playing Anthem right now. Poorly thought out progression, grating characters, and inconsistent performance make EA's answer to Destiny and The Division one to skip until after a major update or two hits.

