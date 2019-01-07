Anthem CES 2019 Trailer Reveals Support for Nvidia DLSS Tech

Shared world shooter Anthem has a release date of February 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. While most of the footage we've seen of the game stems from the Xbox One X version of Anthem, it seems that the BioWare-developed title will have some PC exclusive visual features courtesy of Nvidia. The graphics card giant revealed an Anthem CES 2019 trailer that showed off a new character class or javelin as BioWare calls it, new locales, and revealed that Anthem would support Nvidia's DLSS tech (deep learning supersampling). Nvidia claims DLSS is capable of being twice as efficient as other anti-aliasing methods, allowing for sharper image quality minus performance penalties associated with anti-aliasing. Keep in mind that you'll need an Nvidia RTX GPU to get the most of it, which makes the RTX 2060 announcement a timely one as it's the most affordable version capable of taking advantage of DLSS.

"By merging traditional computer graphics and deep learning, DLSS represents the next step in performance for us," said Jon Warner, Game Director at BioWare in a post on Nvidia's blog. "We are excited to partner with Nvidia to bring RTX technology to Anthem."

Anthem is out on February 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Origin Access Premier members can be the first to play the full game with unlimited access on PC starting February 15, and EA Access and Origin Access Basic members can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial. If you've pre-ordered the game or have Origin Access Premier, EA Access, or Origin Access Basic, you can check out the Anthem VIP demo between January 25 and 27. If you have neither of these you can check it out from February 1 to 3.

In addition to this, the game will not have loot boxes or pay-to-win items. In fact the developers have stressed that you will know what you're getting before you buy it.

Previously, EA confirmed Anthem's delay to 2019, stating it has nothing to do with the game's development, rather it wants Anthem to compete on its own terms in its own release window that doesn't clash with other games such as Battlefield V.

"Regardless of how it's being portrayed, we're not look at that as a delay, we've chosen to launch Anthem in [the fourth quarter]. The date is chosen by by portfolio balance, not product readiness,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a call to investors. "And we're really excited by the way the new Battlefield is shaping up. It probably doesn't make too much sense to launch Anthem right by it. As a new IP, it probably makes sense to give [Anthem] its own launch window."

