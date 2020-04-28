Technology News
loading

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports Increase in Number of Downloads

Chief Executive Kati Levoranta said it was too early to quantify and distinguish the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for its business.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2020 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports Increase in Number of Downloads

Rovio said that the 75 percent rise in first-quarter profit was helped by lower costs

Highlights
  • Rovio reported an almost 75 percent rise in first-quarter profit
  • Rovio said its adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 13 million
  • During 2020, Rovio aims to launch one to three new games

Rovio Entertainment, maker of the 10-year-old Angry Birds mobile game series, on Tuesday reported an almost 75 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by lower costs. The Finnish company, which listed its shares in 2018, said its adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 13 million (roughly Rs. 107 crores) from EUR 7.5 million (roughly Rs. 61.9 crores) while revenue fell 6 percent to EUR 66.6 million (roughly Rs. 549 crores).

"The high operating profit of the quarter was driven by the low level of user acquisition and the stability of our key games, especially Angry Birds 2," Chief Executive Kati Levoranta said in a statement.

Levoranta said it was too early to quantify and distinguish the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for its business.

"In our games, we have seen an increase in the number of downloads as well as user engagement and also some uptick in revenues in March and April, Rovio said in reference to the pandemic.

Rovio stuck to its 2020 target for adjusted operating profit to improve from the previous year, although it refrained from providing a full-year revenue forecast.

"Due to lower user acquisition investments and the planned cost savings in Hatch Entertainment, our adjusted operating profit improves," the company said.

In February, Rovio said Hatch, its 80 percent-owned subsidiary developing a cloud-based game streaming service, was seeking annual cost savings of 6 million euros and refocusing on a subscription and streaming service for children and families.

During 2020, Rovio aims to launch one to three new games, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rovio, Angry Birds
New Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Earphones Go on Sale in the US: Price, Specifications
Popular Google Doodle Games Series Continues on Tuesday With a Cricket Game
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports Increase in Number of Downloads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  3. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  4. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Continues With a Cricket Game
  5. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  6. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  8. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  9. PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks: A Beginners Guide to a ‘Chicken Dinner’
  10. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With Android Go Edition Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Game On in the Time of Coronavirus: Japan Group Offers Retro Consoles to Cooped-Up Kids
  2. MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update
  3. Angry Birds Maker Rovio Reports Increase in Number of Downloads
  4. Tata Sky Offering 2 Months of Free Service on Annual Recharge to Citibank Customers
  5. Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition), Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition Launched
  6. Amazon Prime Video May 2020 Releases: Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update to Release on May 7, Miramar 2.0 Map and a Lot More Expected
  8. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Continues on Tuesday With a Cricket Game
  9. New Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Earphones Go on Sale in the US: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi Takes Pre-Orders Through Mi.com Site Despite Coronavirus Lockdown in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com