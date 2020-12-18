Among Us, the popular multiplayer game that rose to popularity this year, will be available on Xbox consoles in 2021. The announcement came soon after the game joined Xbox Game Pass for PC. Among Us will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2021, although the launch date has not been revealed yet. The 2018 game has been expanding and was launched for Nintendo Switch earlier this week as well.

The game can be played next year onwards on Xbox consoles using Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Among Us just joined Xbox Game Pass for PC as well. Xbox Game Pass will offer subscribers access to over 100 popular games on PC. Subscriptions can be availed at just Rs. 50 per month. The company updated its blog post to reflect the future availability of Among Us on Xbox consoles next year on. Among Us on Xbox One Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will likely feature cross-platform play.

Among Us was launched on Nintendo Switch just a few days ago. It features cross-platform play on the Switch, allowing mobile, PC, and Switch users to play the game together. It can be purchased at $5 (roughly Rs. 400) through Nintendo's online store.

Developed by InnerSloth, the multiplayer bagged two big awards at The Game Awards last week – Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.

Among Us will be getting a new map early next year, called ‘The Airship.' It has several floors, contraptions, and tasks. The game will also have props like ladders, more updates, and will let you decide what room to start in.

The game can have a maximum of 10 participants and can be played over local Wi-Fi or online with friends.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.