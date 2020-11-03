Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon

Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon

Other features introduced in Among Us update include added task bar modes, new symbols for the fix wires task, and cosmetics to meeting screen.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 November 2020 15:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon

Photo Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us will soon support 12-15 players per server

Highlights
  • Players can now vote anonymously in Among Us
  • The game will soon have a new map with more tasks
  • The Among Us update has added new task bar modes

Among Us developers InnerSloth have released a patch for the game that adds options for anonymous voting, among other things. The new features are available in an update that has rolled out for Android, iOS, and PCs via Steam. Other features introduced in the update include added task bar modes, new symbols for the fix wires task, and cosmetics to meeting screen. The update also fixes various bugs. InnerSloth co-founder also revealed on Twitter that the game will soon support 12-15 players per server.

Along with the updates, InnerSloth also announced a ‘small roadmap' for the game. Among Us is expected to get accounts by December, which will let players report accounts that are hacking the game or are toxic. Players will also be able to create friendlists.

Players will be able to vote anonymously in the update for the game, where all votes will appear as grey. The new task bar modes include a meeting mode, which only updates the bar during meetings, an invisible mode which removes the task bar entirely, and the always mode which works as it currently does. The Among US update also contains a first pass on colourblind support.

InnerSloth co-founder Marcus also confirmed on Twitter that Among Us will soon support 12-15 players per server.

A new map for Among Us is currently under development, which will contain new tasks, and will be bigger than the current Polus Map. The new map will be free for all players, and is “Henry Stickmin themed,” which is an older series of games by the same creators.

While the popular game has a few language translations available currently, the developers also revealed that they were planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Among Us, Among Us update, InnerSloth
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages

Related Stories

Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  3. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  6. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  7. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Easily Clean Up Storage Consumed by Messaging Junk
  9. LG Phone With Rollable Display Revealed in Render, 2021 Launch Expected
  10. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Be Unveiled Mid-January, Sales May Start From Early February
  3. Microsoft to Invest in Ant Group-Backed Indonesian Startup Bukalapak
  4. Among Us Has Rolled Out an Update to Let Players Vote Anonymously, Friendlists and Bigger Servers Coming Soon
  5. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages
  6. Google Pixel Phones Receiving November Android Security Update With Host of Improvements and Fixes
  7. LG Rollable Smartphone ‘Project B’ With a Side-Rolling Display Expected to Launch Next Year: Reports
  8. Gboard Is Rolling Out an Enhanced Voice Typing With Google Assistant for Pixel Devices: Report
  9. Micromax In Note 1, Micromax In 1b With MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Alibaba’s Ant Group Faces Regulatory Pressure Ahead of Record IPO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com