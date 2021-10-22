Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside

Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside

Among Us will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on December 14.

By ANI | Updated: 22 October 2021 11:13 IST
Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside

Photo Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us was a huge hit during the early stages of the pandemic

Highlights
  • Sony confirmed Among Us was coming to its PlayStation consoles
  • PlayStation players will get access to Ratchet and Clank-themed cosmetic
  • Among Us became 2020's most downloaded mobile game

The popular social deduction game, Among Us', is arriving on Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on the same day and be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

According to The Verge, this announcement comes months after Sony confirmed Among Us was coming to its PlayStation consoles this year. Just like on other platforms, the game will support crossplay and online multiplayer across mobile, PC, and now consoles.

The only difference between the two console versions is PlayStation players will get access to exclusive Ratchet and Clank-themed cosmetics. There''s a skin and hat to make your character look like Ratchet and a pet that looks like Clank.

Among Us was a huge hit during the early stages of the pandemic, becoming 2020's most downloaded mobile game. Innersloth has been gradually improving the game over the past year, revealing plans to add a hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, and a fifth map earlier this year.

As per The Verge, physical editions of the game will also be arriving in Europe on December 14, with a US release due in January.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Among Us, Sony, PS4, PlayStation 4, PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, InnerSloth
Sony Alpha 7 IV With 33-Megapixel Sensor, BIONZ XR Image Processor Unveiled
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut

Related Stories

Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  4. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  5. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  6. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed
  9. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  10. WhatsApp Brings ‘Collections’ to Better Organise Business Catalogues
#Latest Stories
  1. PayPal Said to Be in $45-Billion Bid for Pinterest
  2. Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines
  3. Google Meet Adds Audio Video Lock Feature to Help Hosts Mute Participants During Calls
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut
  5. NFT Company Candy Digital Valued at Over $1 Billion With $100 Million Funding Round
  6. Among Us Coming to PlayStation, Xbox in December; Will Also Be Featured on Xbox Game Pass Alongside
  7. Sony Alpha 7 IV With 33-Megapixel Sensor, BIONZ XR Image Processor Unveiled
  8. Bitcoin Falls by Over 5 Percent After Setting New All-Time High; Ether, Ripple and Dogecoin Slip as Well
  9. WeChat Makes Content Searchable on Google and Bing
  10. Facebook's Oversight Board Says Company Not 'Fully Forthcoming' on How It Deals With High-Profile Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com