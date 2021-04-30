Technology News
Among Us Will Be Releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Soon

Among Us PlayStation players will get a special Ratchet and Clank-themed costume.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 April 2021 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us gained massive popularity in 2020 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns

  • Among Us was released for Nintendo Switch in December 2020
  • InnerSloth has confirmed the game will be releasing on Xbox consoles
  • Sony has not confirmed the release date for Among Us on its consoles

Among Us developer InnerSloth, along with Sony, has announced that Among Us is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. However, there has been no confirmation when the social deduction game will be released on the consoles. InnerSloth had earlier announced that Among Us will also be available on Xbox consoles as well. The title is also present on Xbox Game Pass for PC. The popular game was first launched in 2018 as a mobile-only game and gained massive popularity in 2020 due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns that restricted people to their homes.

Announcing the update on the PlayStation blog, InnerSloth has confirmed that Among Us is arriving for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles later this year. There has been no confirmation regarding when the game will be released. However, Sony announced that Among Us players on its consoles will be getting exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed skin and hat for their character sprites along with Clank as an additional independent accessory.

Since Among Us is available on multiple platforms, it will support cross-platform play. “There are lots of updates we have planned for Among Us, and we can't wait to take our PlayStation community along for the ride,” said the blog. The first console on which the game was released was Nintendo Switch.

Recently, InnerSloth added many new features to Among Us. The game gets six new colours for character sprites, an enhanced art style, new meeting screen, along with various bug fixes and improvements. The developers are planning to increase the lobby size for up to 15 players and has added a bigger meeting screen to incorporate that. Alongside, the developers have enhanced the art style of the game and said it won't change it drastically, but it will make it easier for the back end in creating animations for the game in the future.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
      For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

      Further reading: Among Us, InnerSloth, Among Us PlayStation, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Sony, PS4, PS5
      Satvik Khare
