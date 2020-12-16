Among Us is now available on Nintendo Switch. The multiplayer game will feature cross-platform play on the Switch, allowing mobile, PC, and Switch users to play the game together. Among Us is available for purchase at $5 (roughly Rs. 400) through Nintendo's online store. The 2018 game by InnerSloth rose in popularity this year and bagged awards for the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards this year.

Like other platforms, players using Nintendo Switch will be able to play Among Us online as well as via local multiplayer sessions. The availability of the game on Nintendo Switch was announced at Nintendo's latest Direct Indie World Showcase. It was also shared to a wider audience via the official handles of Among Us and Nintendo America on Twitter.

Among Us on Nintendo Switch supports Japanese, Korean, and English languages. The size of the game is 421MB and it supports TV mode, tablet mode, and handheld mode. The maximum number of players in a game is limited to 10.

The multiplayer game by InnerSloth bagged two big awards at The Game Awards last week –Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.

Among Us will also be getting a new map in early 2021. Called The Airship, the upcoming map is bigger and offers several floors, contraptions, and tasks. It will let you decide what room to start in, have props like ladders, and more updates.

The game rose to popularity in the pandemic thanks to several factors, including popular content creators streaming the game live on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Among Us had generated less than 1,000 downloads in August 2018, when it was first launched. In August 2020, the game was installed more than 18,000 times that figure.

