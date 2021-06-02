Technology News
  Among Us Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone on PC After Becoming Free on Epic Games Store

Among Us Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone on PC After Becoming Free on Epic Games Store

Among Us is available for free on Epic Games Store till June 3.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 June 2021 12:22 IST
Among Us Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone on PC After Becoming Free on Epic Games Store

Photo Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us supports cross-platform multiplayer

Highlights
  • Among Us will soon be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles
  • The spike could be due to existing players trying Among Us on PC
  • Epic Games Store is offering a Rs. 750 coupon for customers

Among Us, the popular social deduction game, had more than two million active players on Saturday (May 29). The hike in player count comes after the game has been made free during Epic Games' mega sale till June 3. Developer InnerSloth released the game in 2018 but it gained massive popularity only last year during lockdown due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The popular game also offers cross-platform multiplayer and is available on multiple platforms with PlayStation and Xbox consoles being added to the roster soon.

A tweet by Victoria Tran (@TheVTran), community director at InnerSloth, shows that before the game went free during the Mega Sale by Epic Games, it had a daily player count of 350,000. Another tweet by Tran shows the player count reaching 2 million during the weekend of May 29. The tweets also mention that the player count only shows PC players. It points out that the rise in the player count has also happened as most existing players from other platforms were trying the game on PC. The long weekend in the US could have also affected the player count, giving the numbers a small boost.

Epic Games is offering Among Us for free for a week during its Mega Sale. As a part of the sale there will be one mystery game offered for free each week. Epic Games Store usually offers the game for Rs. 119. The Mega Sale is offering users a $10 coupon (Rs. 750 coupon in India) that can be collected by just signing in to the website. The coupon can be applied to any game costing $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and in turn, customers will get another such coupon.

InnerSloth and PlayStation have also announced that Among Us will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles later this year. Additionally, Xbox also announced that the game will soon be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Among Us is currently available on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Windows with support for cross-platform multiplayer.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice.
Further reading: Among Us, Inner Sloth, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Mega Sale, Windows, PC
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 12, mmWave 5G Expected in Over 50 Percent Models
Mozilla Firefox Gets Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Improved Pop-Up Notifications; Updates iPhone Experience

