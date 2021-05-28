Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time

Among Us will be free to download via Epic Games Store till June 3, 2021. The popular social deduction game is being offered free-of-charge as part of Epic Games Store's Mega Sale that kicked off on May 20 and will last till June 17. Among Us was released in 2018 but it gained massive popularity last year as the coronavirus-induced pandemic restricted everyone to their homes. InnerSloth, the developer of the game, earlier announced that the game will soon be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The social deduction game by InnerSloth is available to download for free on Epic Games Store during its Mega Sale. There will be one mystery game offered for free each week by Epic as part of the sale, and this week it's Among Us' turn on the roster. The game is usually priced at Rs. 119 on the store.

Wait, what? No, we're not the Imposters - we were on the other side of the ship, unlocking the #EpicMEGASale Vault… ????



Claim Among Us for FREE on the Epic Games Store now, and tag your favorite crewmates here! — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 27, 2021

The Mega Sale is offering customers a $10 coupon (Rs. 750 coupon in India) that can be collected by just signing in to the website. The coupon can be applied on any game costing more than $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and will make the users eligible for another coupon. Besides the coupons, there are discounts being offered on games like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many more.

Last month, InnerSloth along with PlayStation announced that Among Us will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Sony also announced that Among Us players on consoles will receive an exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed skin and hat for their character sprites and will get Clank as an additional accessory.

Among Us is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Nintendo Switch currently with plans to add it to the Xbox soon. Since it is available on multiple platforms, it supports cross-platform play.