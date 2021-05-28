Technology News
loading

Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time

Among Us will be available for free till June 3, as part of Epic Games' Mega Sale.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 May 2021 16:20 IST
Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AmongUsGame

Among Us gained massive popularity last year due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns

Highlights
  • Among Us was listed on Epic Games Store with a price of Rs. 119
  • Epic Games store will offer one free game per week
  • Among Us will be releasing for PS5 and PS4 soon

Among Us will be free to download via Epic Games Store till June 3, 2021. The popular social deduction game is being offered free-of-charge as part of Epic Games Store's Mega Sale that kicked off on May 20 and will last till June 17. Among Us was released in 2018 but it gained massive popularity last year as the coronavirus-induced pandemic restricted everyone to their homes. InnerSloth, the developer of the game, earlier announced that the game will soon be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The social deduction game by InnerSloth is available to download for free on Epic Games Store during its Mega Sale. There will be one mystery game offered for free each week by Epic as part of the sale, and this week it's Among Us' turn on the roster. The game is usually priced at Rs. 119 on the store.

The Mega Sale is offering customers a $10 coupon (Rs. 750 coupon in India) that can be collected by just signing in to the website. The coupon can be applied on any game costing more than $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and will make the users eligible for another coupon. Besides the coupons, there are discounts being offered on games like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many more.

Last month, InnerSloth along with PlayStation announced that Among Us will be releasing on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Sony also announced that Among Us players on consoles will receive an exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed skin and hat for their character sprites and will get Clank as an additional accessory.

Among Us is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Nintendo Switch currently with plans to add it to the Xbox soon. Since it is available on multiple platforms, it supports cross-platform play.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Among Us, InnerSloth, Epic Games, Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Mega Sale
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series

Related Stories

Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  4. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  9. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  10. OnePlus Nord CE India Launch Date Confirmed for June 10
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
  2. Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  3. Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time
  4. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  5. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  6. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  7. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  8. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  9. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  10. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com