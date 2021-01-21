Among Us developers InnerSloth explained through a blog post why new features were taking time to be added to the game. The 2018 multiplayer game tasted great popularity in the second half of 2020, something that the developers said they were not expecting. InnerSloth discussed how the three-member team (now four) adapted to the work and streamlined the process. Among Us will soon get an update that will let users have accounts, a feature primarily focussed on moderation, the developers confirmed.

The InnerSloth team explained in their first developer's update of the year that the increased traction Among Us received in late 2020 meant that they had to go back to working on it after initially thinking it was done. Two months were spent in restructuring and figuring out new processes, and getting external partners to help the team manage, as per the blog post.

While the work meant time away from the game, the Among Us developers said that they believed this would make it easier to develop the game better now and in the future. The small team also had to deal with getting support, certifications, and more for bringing the game on additional platforms like Nintendo Switch and Xbox. InnerSloth explained that hiring more people to the team could have slowed down the process instead of making the development happen faster.

Among Us was also launched on Nintendo Switch last month and there is now an update for the same. The update fixes a few bugs, such as some words getting blocked in chat, scrolling with the controller, and more. While buying cosmetics items is still missing from the game on Switch, the developers assured that it will be added at “some point.”

The game is coming to Xbox One and Xbox consoles this year as well. Among Us will receive a new Airship map early 2021. The map is touted to be a huge one with new tasks and rooms to explore; it is based on The Henry Stickmin Collection, which is also by the same developers. The map was revealed during The Game Awards last year, where Among Us bagged awards for Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game.

