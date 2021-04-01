Technology News
loading

Among Us Finally Getting Airship Map — Its Biggest One Yet

Among Us Airship map brings new tasks along with a refreshed art style and animations.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 April 2021 18:52 IST
Among Us Finally Getting Airship Map — Its Biggest One Yet

Photo Credit: InnerSloth

Among Us showcases its new Airship Map

Highlights
  • Among Us’ new Airship map arrives with latest update
  • Players can select which room they want to spawn in
  • Among Us has included more tasks and hats in the new map

Among Us is finally getting the Airship map. The game's fourth map is also its biggest one to date complete with multiple floors, contraptions, new tasks, and a fresh set of hats. Developer InnerSloth first announced the new map at the Game Awards 2020 back in December. Thanks to its massive popularity, Among Us has been receiving constant updates to make the multiplayer title even better. Among Us was launched in 2018 but tasted great success last year as the coronavirus-induced pandemic restricted everyone to their homes. The new map update for the game also brings an increase in the number of players. Alongside, it is also getting a new code of conduct.

Announcing the update through a blog post on Thursday, InnerSloth detailed all the features Among Us is now receiving. The developers claim that they have “updated the art style with cleaner lines and an easier animation process.” Among Us' latest Airship map will include tasks such as jewel polishing, taking out the trash, and more. The new update will also give players the ability to pick the room they start in as well as provide new areas to explore in the game.

Among Us has also improved how the characters move around in the game by including ladders and moving platforms. Lastly, the new update provides more hats for players to choose from, including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, among others. For players to experience the new features, they should have at least iOS 13 or Android 6 or above.

The game's agenda is to complete tasks, work as a team of up to 15 players, all the while trying to avoid getting killed and figuring out who the imposter is in the group. Recently, InnerSloth included the capability of cross-platform play with the inclusion of Nintendo Switch to the list of platforms compatible with the game. The company had also announced in December 2020 that Among Us will be available on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC and will also be available for Xbox Consoles later this year.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Among Us, Among Us Map, Airship, InnerSloth, Among Us update
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
Casio GSW-H1000 G-Shock Rugged Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google, 200-Metre Water Resistance Launched

Related Stories

Among Us Finally Getting Airship Map — Its Biggest One Yet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  3. Mi 11 Ultra Set to Launch in India on April 23, Registrations Go Live
  4. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  5. Realme 8 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Durability Tests: Watch Video
  6. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  7. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Launching in India on April 8
  9. 5 Free Android Apps That You Must Try in April 2021
  10. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Discord Stage Channel Introduced as the Latest Rival to Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  2. iPhone 13 Models May Include Same Wide-Angle Lens as iPhone 12 Range: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Casio GSW-H1000 G-Shock Rugged Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google, 200-Metre Water Resistance Launched
  4. Among Us Finally Getting Airship Map — Its Biggest One Yet
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  6. TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan Court, ‘Immoral’ Content Being Monitored on App
  7. MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak
  8. Moto G60, Moto G20 Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  9. Realme 8 Pro Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Camera Optimisations in India
  10. Apple Updating Siri With 2 New Voices, to Remove Default Female or Male Voice in iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com