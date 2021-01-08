Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications

Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications

Amkette EvoFox GameBox comes with access to Google Play which allows you to download Android TV compatible apps.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 January 2021 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications

Amkette EvoFox GameBox comes with 4GB RAM

Highlights
  • Amkette EvoFox GameBox console has been launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the first week
  • Amkette EvoFox GameBox supports 4K streaming

Amkette EvoFox GameBox has been launched in India as a budget friendly gaming console. It supports 4K media playback and comes with hundreds of preloaded games. However, it does not support Netflix or Amazon Prime Video (HD) at present. It is powered by a quad core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie. The package includes a wireless controller and an air remote. The company says it is easy to set up and comes with access to Google Play which allows you to download Android TV games onto the onboard storage of the console.

Amkette EvoFox GameBox price in India

The Amkette EvoFox GameBox is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the first week, after which it will cost Rs. 9,999. It is also available for purchase via Flipkart at the discounted price, and you can also get 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Amkette EvoFox GameBox specifications

Amkette EvoFox GameBox runs on Android 9 with access to Google Play. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic S905X3 Cortex-A55 processor and the graphics are handled by the Mali G31 3D GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage that is expandable via microSD card. For connectivity, the Amkette EvoFox GameBox comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, has an HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, and a USB 2.0 port.

For watching videos, the console supports MKV/ MOV/ Xvid/ DivX/ ASF/ AVI/ M2TS/ MPEG-TS/ MP4/ WEB-M. It supports 4K output over HDMI v2.1 with CEC. The console also has support for 5.1 channel surround sound. Amkette says the EvoFox GameBox can upscale 480p, 720p, and 1080p content to 4K. it supports up to 4K playback at 60fps.

You get a six-axis voice enabled air remote and the EvoFox Elite Pro wireless gamepad that has a claimed eight hours of battery life. You can also connect a webcam and make video calls using Google Duo, Zoom, Meet, or other services. It will work with a keyboard and mouse as well.

Preloaded software

Amkette says the EvoFox GameBox comes with hundreds of preloaded games with the ability to download many more TV compatible games from Google Play, as well as thousands of classic/ retro games. Besides gaming, it can be used to stream content as well with apps like YouTube, Spotify, and YuppTV, however, Netflix and Amazon Prime (HD) are not supported.

The console also comes with Aptoide pre-installed and Amkette website states the EvoFox GameBox supports streaming app Popcorn Time. Aptoide is a third-party store that lets you download paid apps for free and Popcorn Time is a free streaming service, both of which promote piracy. It's strange to see a company like Amkette promote piracy, although of course, both apps are hugely popular in India. We have reached out to the company for a statement and will update this space when we get a response.

Update - Amkette has responded to our query with the following statement:

Thank you for pointing it out. This is a mistake on the part of our development team. As a policy we do not support the use of Apps that circumvent local regulations.
The necessary corrective actions are already being taken.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amkette, Amkette EvoFox GameBox, Amkette EvoFox GameBox price in India, Amkette EvoFox GameBox specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 With QLED Display, Stylus Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Nokia 6.3 Alleged Renders Show Waterdrop-Style Notch, Quad Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  7. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  8. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Goes Official With a QLED Display
  9. OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Hotfix Update Rolling Out for Video Playback Issue
  10. Elon Musk Tweets 'Use Signal' Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops with Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased
  3. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI; Magic Remote Gets NFC Support
  4. Nokia 6.3 Alleged Renders Show Waterdrop-Style Notch, Quad Rear Camera Setup
  5. Amkette EvoFox GameBox Gaming Console With 4K Streaming Now on Sale in India: Price and Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 With QLED Display, Stylus Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple AirPods Max Cheaper Model With Plastic Body Tipped to Be in the Works
  8. Mercedes Supersized ‘Hyperscreen’ Display Aims to Outdo Tesla's Hallmark Touchscreen Ola Kallenius
  9. Honor Teases Laptops, Smartwatches, Toothbrushes, TVs, Could Launch This Month With Honor V40
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover Worth Rs. 3,849
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com