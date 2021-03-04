Technology News
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With 12GB GDDR6 RAM, 40 Compute Units and 96MB Infinity Cache Launched

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT’s reference design has a base frequency of 2,321MHz that can be boosted up to 2,581MHz.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2021 16:09 IST
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has three DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.1 port

Highlights
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will go on sale from March 18
  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT comes with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM
  • The GPU has 2,560 stream processors

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has been announced as the latest entrant in AMD's Radeon 6000-series graphics cards. It is the most affordable variant in the series that includes the AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. Like the others, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is also based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture and its reference design comes with two fans for cooling. AMD is targeting 1440p gaming with the Radeon RX 6700 XT which is why it has packed 12GB VRAM into the card.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT price, availability

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has a starting price of $479 (roughly Rs. 35,000) in the US and will be available from March 18. It will be available from AMD's website and board partners like ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX on the same date.

As of now, the company has not shared information on international availability for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT specifications, features

The Radeon RX 6700 XT from AMD comes with 40 compute units and the reference design has a base frequency of 2,321MHz. AMD says it can be boosted up to 2,581MHz. It features 2,560 stream processors, 160 texture units, and 64 ROPs (Render Output Unit). The company recommends a 650W power supply with the Radeon RX 6700 XT as it can draw 230W of power. The GPU comes with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM with 96MB Infinity Cache, 192-bit memory interface, and memory bandwidth of up to 384GBps.

For comparison, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 comes with 60 compute units, 3,840 stream processors, 96 ROPs, and 16GB GDDR6 RAM.

For connectivity, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT comes with three DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz. You will need an 8-pin and a 6-pin connector to power this two slot GPU. In terms of dimensions, it measures 267mm in length and the reference design from AMD has two fans keeping the card cool.

The GPU supports AMD Smart Access Memory that can deliver up to 16 percent improved performance when the GPU is paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series or select Ryzen 3000 series processors, and AMD 500 series motherboards. With AMD FidelityFX – AMD's response to Nvidia's Deep learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology – it can deliver DirectX based Raytracing (DXR). AMD Radeon Boost allows the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT to dynamically image resolution or control the shading rates to deliver up to a 27 percent performance increase during scenarios that involve fast-moving visuals, as per the company.

Vineet Washington
