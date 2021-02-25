AMD Radeon RX 6000 series will be getting a new addition on March 3, the company has announced on Twitter. AMD announced the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in October last year to compete with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 series cards. The Radeon RX 6000 series currently includes the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, the Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the Radeon RX 6800 GPU. As of now, it is unclear if there will be one or more products launched at the event and where will it fit in the series.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6800 GPUs were AMD's response to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. But Nvidia has also since added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti — a more budget friendly option — to its lineup. It also launched the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU early in January this year giving customers a wider range, both in terms of price and performance, to choose from. AMD seems to be doing the same with its new hardware event planned for March 3 at 11am US time (9:30pm IST), as per its tweet.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

AMD has not confirmed which new GPU or GPUs will be launched. It could be the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series with a vanilla and an ‘XT' model or even an AMD Radeon RX 6900 non-XT variant. The announcement for the launch event comes a day before the more affordable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs go on sale on February 25. It could be that AMD is also targeting the more budget-friendly segment with its new graphics cards. And if that is the case, the company will most likely launch the Radeon RX 6700 series.

The new GPU of GPUs from AMD will be based on RDNA 2 gaming architecture, which is also being used by both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ S. It will come with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, reduced latency thanks to AMD Infinity Cache, and AMD Smart Access Memory that works when the card is used with and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and a compatible motherboard.

