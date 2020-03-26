Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online

AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online

AMD has reportedly issued at least two DMCA notices against GitHub to take down the repositories hosting the stolen source code.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2020 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online

'Arden' is rumoured to be the GPU inside Xbox Series X

Highlights
  • AMD’s Navi 10, Navi 21 source code has been leaked online
  • The leak allegedly contains the code for Xbox Series X’s GPU as well
  • AMD has issued DMCA notices to take down repositories on GitHub

AMD, in an official statement, has shared that back in December last year, a hacker got access to test files related to the company's current and future graphics products. Some of these test files or source codes have been leaked online but the company has taken strict action to take them down. It states that the hacker has additional files as well. The person who claims to have hacked the source code spoke with a publication and said that the files are related to AMD's upcoming products, including the Arden GPU rumoured to be present in the Xbox Series X.

In its statement, AMD says that the additional files that the hacker got access to have not yet been posted online and that they are not “core to the competitiveness or security” of its graphics products. “We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation,” the company adds.

Before AMD put out its statement, a person claiming to be the hacker spoke with TorrentFreak and claimed that AMD Navi GPU hardware source codes were found in November 2019 from a hacked computer. The hacker stated that the computer/server in question was unprotected and not encrypted with anything. “The source code was unexpectedly achieved from an unprotected computer//server through some exploits. I later found out about the files inside it. They weren't even protected properly or even encrypted with anything which is just sad,” the hacker said.

Talking about the stolen content, the hacker revealed that it contained source codes for Navi 10 and Navi 21 devices, as well as the source for the Xbox Series X GPU ‘Arden'. The alleged GPU in the upcoming console by Microsoft was previously leaked online and reported by Eurogamer.

On the one hand AMD states the stolen files are not detrimental to the competitiveness or security or its product. On the other, TorrentFreak points out that at least two Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices against Microsoft-owned GitHub have been filed by AMD. GitHub is where the stolen source code was being hosted and the repositories have since been taken down.

The hacker also shared, “I haven't spoken to AMD about it because I am pretty sure that instead of accepting their mistake and moving on, they will try to sue me. So why not just leak it to everyone?” The hacker claimed that the value of the source code is $100 million. Threatening to leak everything if there was no buyer for the source code, the hacker pointed out that the files will have passwords that will only be given to select individuals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Microsoft, Xbox Series X, DMCA
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

Related Stories

AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Huawei P40 Series Launching on March 26: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  5. Infinix S5 Pro Review
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. COVID Symptom Tracker App Aimed to Help Slow Spread of Coronavirus
  8. Jio, Airtel Launch Coronavirus Risk Checker Tools: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  10. Zomato, Swiggy Struggle to Serve Customers Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
  2. AMD's Navi 10, Navi 21, Rumoured Xbox Series X GPU 'Arden' Source Code Hacked and Leaked Online
  3. Realme India Extends Warranty, Replacement Periods During Coronavirus Lockdown
  4. Huawei, Honor Products Get Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  5. Under Lockdown, US Teens Turn to TikTok for Life Hacks, Laughs
  6. Jio, Airtel Launch Tools to Check if You Are at Risk of Being Infected With Coronavirus
  7. COVID Symptom Tracker App Aimed to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19
  8. Xiaomi Gets Patent for New Face Mask With Better Fit, More Protection: Report
  9. Facebook, Google May Lose Over $44 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2020 Thanks to Coronavirus: Report
  10. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com