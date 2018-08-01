Battlefield V PS4 and Xbox One Price Increased on Amazon India

Battlefield V for PS4 and Xbox One has seen a price increase in India. The game, much like everything else published by EA, is exclusive to Amazon India and sold by its official merchant partner, Cloudtail. Previously, Gadgets 360 reported that Battlefield V was available for pre-order for Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One. Now, the game is Rs. 4,499 on both platforms. Incidentally, that's the same price point Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 occupies at retail. The Battlefield series has a history of fluctuating prices pre-release. 2016's Battlefield 1 was priced at Rs. 5,199 before the backlash resulted in it being priced at a somewhat more reasonable Rs. 4,299.

For its part, a spokesperson for Amazon India confirmed to Gadgets 360 over email that pricing decisions are taken independently by the seller. In this case, the seller is Cloudtail, formed from a joint venture between Amazon and Catamaran Advisors. Several emails and calls to Cloudtail remained unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

That said, multiple sources in the supply chain speaking to Gadgets 360 have observed this change in price to be a strange one. Reason being, price hikes, if at all, happen due to fluctuations in foreign currency. This year, this hasn't been the case with console games in India. Several publishers have stuck to the accepted price range of Rs. 3,499 or Rs. 3,999. One possible reason for the hike in price, is to compete with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Traditionally, Call of Duty titles tend to have the highest price in the country.

"The price for games has remained stable through the year thanks to the relative stability of the Euro and the US Dollar. Perhaps its a placeholder to see how many would bite versus Black Ops 4," a sub distributor told Gadgets 360. "Though I can't fathom why EA doesn't want the price advantage. Maybe it thinks it can win on content alone."

Meanwhile, Battlefield V's price on the PS Store and Microsoft Store has not changed. The Battlefield Standard Edition price is Rs. 3,500, while Battlefield V Deluxe Edition price is Rs. 4,800. These are prices for the digital variants of the game on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. On PS4 the game costs Rs. 3,375 digitally with the Deluxe Edition costing Rs. 4,499. If you rather play it on PC, it's available on EA's Origin storefront with the Battlefield V Standard Edition costing Rs. 3,499 and the Deluxe Edition priced at Rs. 4,799.

