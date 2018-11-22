Amazon Announces GameOn Masters India Mobile Game Tournament

Amazon is hosting a mobile gaming tournament in India called the GameOn Masters. Aimed at casual gamers it features popular titles like World Cricket Championship 2, World Table Tennis Champs, Jetpack Joyride (not the international version by Halfbrick, rather, the one developed by Mech Mocha), as well as the imaginatively named duo, Ludo Game and Real Carrom 3D: Multiplayer.

Qualifiers for these games started on November 16 according to a prepared statement from Amazon. Forty players – eight from each game – will participate in the GameOn Masters India Championships from February 3 to February 5 at the India Game Show in Delhi. The first prize winner for each game takes home Rs. 1,00,000. The organiser of this event is Nodwin Gaming, the same company responsible for running ESL, Dreamhack, and the Mountain Dew Arena in India.

Incidentally, all of the aforementioned games use Amazon GameOn. It's a service that allows game developers to add competitive features such as leaderboards, leagues, and prizes. It's built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The service also gives developers the ability to drive engagement and increase monetisation of their games through local and regional competitions, Amazon claims. What's more is, developers can also let streamers and players create their own user-generated competitions and invite participants.

GameOn is just one of Amazon's many initiatives in gaming. The company has a studio developing brand new titles, the Amazon Appstore, the Amazon Lumberyard engine, and Twitch which hosts live streams from gaming content creators.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.