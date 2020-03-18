Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Coronavirus: Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure Now Free on iOS and macOS

Coronavirus: Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure Now Free on iOS and macOS

Apart from tech giants, developers are also doing their bit to help those confined within their homes.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 18 March 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure Now Free on iOS and macOS

Even tech giants are taking steps to do their bit in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights
  • Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure are free on iOS and macOS now
  • Kingdom Rush and Kingdon Rush Origins have also been made free
  • Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure were anyways free on Android

The coronavirus outbreak has kept everyone confined within their homes as most organisations have introduced a work from home policy. Gaming can help, and some developers are giving away their games to people to help them cope. This includes the highly popular Alto games on iOS and macOS, and also strategy game Kingdom Rush.

First spotted by MacRumours, developers at Team Alto have recently made two of their most popular free runner games, Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure, available for free on iOS and macOS because of the coronavirus outbreak. Both Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey games were already free for Android users. Apart from Team Alto, Ironhide Game Studios has also made its Kingdom Rush and Kingdom Rush Origins free to download on iOS. Now while Kingdom Rush was already free on Android, Ironhide Game Studios has made its Kingdom Rush Origins and Kingdom Rush Frontiers games available for free on Android.

Apart from these developers, tech giants across the world are also doing their bit to curb the spread of coronavirus and do their bit to help health organisations and people in the times of chaos. Just recently, Amazon announced that its warehouses will receive only vital supplies in the United States and Europe till April 5, in order to free up inventory space for medical and household goods that are in high demand due to coronavirus. The company also said that it will hire 100,000 workers to cater the surge in online orders.
Google, on the other is removing all fake videos related to the pandemic from YouTube, and a new website from Google's sister company Verily is inviting adults to answer questions related to their health and travel that could result in them getting a free coronavirus test. Even Facebook has committed to $20 million worth of donations to fight the COVID-19 disease.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile Gaming, Alto’s Odyssey, Alto’s Adventure, Kingdom Rush
Coronavirus: Google Cancels Digital Version of Its Cloud Next Event

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure Now Free on iOS and macOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  4. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Nokia Thursday Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals
  7. Apple May Launch a New iPad Pro Model Soon, Regulatory Filing Tips
  8. WhatsApp Launches Dedicated Hub to Make Coronavirus Information Available
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Launch in India Today: All We Know So Far
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash, Supergirl Latest Episodes Unavailable on Hotstar, Hooq Due to ‘Technical Issues’
  2. Coronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comics Made Available Free to Help With Social Distancing
  3. Redmi 7 MIUI 11 Update Brings February Android Security Patch, App Vault Changes
  4. Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification, 40W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Honor 30 Leaked Render Hints at Four Colour Options; Honor 30S Leaked with Hole-Punch Display
  6. WhatsApp Launches Coronavirus Information Hub, Donates $1 Million to Help Curb COVID-19 Misinformation
  7. Telegram Adds Discussion Button, a Group Chat Extension for Restricted Channels
  8. Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Solos Mode Allowing Players to Drop in Alone
  9. Supreme Court Lashes Out at Telcos, Says No Reevaluation of AGR Dues Allowed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.