The coronavirus outbreak has kept everyone confined within their homes as most organisations have introduced a work from home policy. Gaming can help, and some developers are giving away their games to people to help them cope. This includes the highly popular Alto games on iOS and macOS, and also strategy game Kingdom Rush.

First spotted by MacRumours, developers at Team Alto have recently made two of their most popular free runner games, Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure, available for free on iOS and macOS because of the coronavirus outbreak. Both Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey games were already free for Android users. Apart from Team Alto, Ironhide Game Studios has also made its Kingdom Rush and Kingdom Rush Origins free to download on iOS. Now while Kingdom Rush was already free on Android, Ironhide Game Studios has made its Kingdom Rush Origins and Kingdom Rush Frontiers games available for free on Android.

Apart from these developers, tech giants across the world are also doing their bit to curb the spread of coronavirus and do their bit to help health organisations and people in the times of chaos. Just recently, Amazon announced that its warehouses will receive only vital supplies in the United States and Europe till April 5, in order to free up inventory space for medical and household goods that are in high demand due to coronavirus. The company also said that it will hire 100,000 workers to cater the surge in online orders.

Google, on the other is removing all fake videos related to the pandemic from YouTube, and a new website from Google's sister company Verily is inviting adults to answer questions related to their health and travel that could result in them getting a free coronavirus test. Even Facebook has committed to $20 million worth of donations to fight the COVID-19 disease.