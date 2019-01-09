NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alienware and Riot Games Partner for League of Legends E-Sports Events

, 09 January 2019
Alienware and Riot Games Partner for League of Legends E-Sports Events

At CES 2019 Alienware and Riot Games announced a partnership for League of Legends E-sports events. This involves Alienware becoming the Official Competition PC and display partner of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) in North America in addition to the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), and also four major international League of Legends competitions. These include the Mid-Season Invitational, North America vs Europe Rift Rivals, the All-Star Event, and the League of Legends World Championship.

"We've been continually impressed with Alienware's unwavering commitment to elevating the gaming and esports experience through their focus on product performance, function, and design," said Naz Aletaha, Riot Games Head of E-sports Partnerships in a prepared statement. "As our official PC and display partner, Dell and Alienware, with their extensive expertise in hardware and technology services, will help us continue to level up the sport — setting a global performance standard for the hardware that powers it."

"Both Alienware and Riot Games have approached e-sports with similar goals of purposeful innovation," said Bryan de Zayas, Director of Marketing and E-sports. "Our shared commitment to develop technological breakthroughs that service the e-sports community made this partnership a natural fit and I'm excited to showcase what is to come."

Interestingly, Alienware takes the place of Acer. The latter was the official sponsor and monitor provider for League of Legends E-sports in 2017 and 2018. Oddly though, the deal doesn't mention Riot Games' largest Korean pro league, League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK).

As for Riot Games itself, the firm set up shop in India, but hasn't done much since, losing its country manager to Reliance Jio's fledgling e-sports division.

