Xbox 360 and Windows PC fan favourite Alan Wake won't be getting a sequel anytime soon. According to creator Remedy, Alan Wake 2 was in development for awhile. Due to Remedy's schedule and lack of resources, Alan Wake 2 is no longer in development at all. This was confirmed by VG247 which managed to interview Remedy's Direct of Communications, Thomas Puha. While he stated that the company owns the IP, there's nothing in the works.

"We were working on Alan Wake 2 years ago and it just didn't pan out, so there's nothing – we're just booked solid for the next couple of years, really," Puha explained. "We do own the Alan Wake IP, but it's never quite as simple as that, but yeah, we do own it."

When pushed further, Puha admitted that the only reason there isn't an Alan Wake 2 is "time, money, and resources."

Interestingly, this is at odds with Remedy's statements in the past. It previously claimed that the Alan Wake and Quantum Break IPs were with Microsoft.

If you were expecting Alan Wake 2 and Quantum Break 2, you should be asking Microsoft for them. According to Remedy, Microsoft owns the intellectual property of both games. However it appears that Microsoft isn't interested in green lighting sequels to either game.

"Considering our history... Alan Wake was really interesting but it was a collaboration with Microsoft. Due to certain reasons, it never got a sequel. Quantum Break, also, we put a lot of effort into creating the world, the characters, the stories, but still it was Microsoft IP. They decided not to take it further. If we owned the IP, it's fully in our hands to decide how we create it, how we develop, what are the creative decisions that we take? And then maybe one day in the future, if it proves to be successful, it's again in our hands to decide what will be done. That was important for us," said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala in conversation with GamesIndustry.biz.

With this in mind, it's but obvious that Remedy would like to have a say in what it makes next, which is why its next game, Control will be on all platforms - PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This gives it a fair shot of selling enough to make a sequel to the puzzling narrative shooter that debuted at E3 2018.

"The business needs to be well run and systematically run," Virtala concludes. "It should be profitable so that we are able to sustain and be there for a long time in the future and continue investing in our people, our games and our technology.

"Now when we have in our hands an IP that we own then definitely we want to bring it to as wide an audience as possible, so it made sense. [Multi-platform] was a natural next step for us."

