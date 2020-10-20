Technology News
Ahmedabad Tops Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming, Opensignal Study Finds

Tier 2 and tier 3 cities command strong positions on the list.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 20 October 2020 14:45 IST
Ahmedabad Tops Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming, Opensignal Study Finds

Rise of affordable smartphones in the market has led to a boom in mobile gaming in India

Highlights
  • Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best city for mobile gaming
  • Mumbai the only other tier 1 city in the list’s top 10
  • Cities are ranked on the basis of their scores on a scale of 0-100

Ahmedabad is the top city in India in terms of mobile gamers, according to a study by Opensignal. The mobile analytics firm has published a list of India's top cities for mobile gaming in terms of the number of users. Navi Mumbai and Vadodara followed in at second and third ranks, respectively. It's worth noting that Ahmedabad and Mumbai are the only tier 1 cities that were listed among the top 10 in the country. Opensignal says that tier 2 and tier 3 cities commanded an increased foothold on its list owing to the growing penetration of affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and improve bandwidth in the country.

Opensignal analysed the mobile network experience in 48 of the biggest cities in India for its list of the country's top cities for mobile gaming experience. Scored on a scale of 0-100, the list measures how “users perceive real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on cellular networks.” Popular multiplayer battle arena games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Clash Royale were considered in the study.

While Ahmedabad commands the top rank with a score of 71.7, other top 10 cities include Navi Mumbai (70.1), Vadodara (69.8), Surat (68), Bhopal (67.8), Mumbai (67.8), Gwalior (67.7), Indore (67.7), Thane (65.7), and Rajkot (64.3). Thiruvananthapuram ranked last with 47.9 points. Scores of other tier 1 cities are as follows: Chennai (63.6), Hyderabad (63.1), Pune (61.5), Bangalore (61.3), Delhi (59.8), and Kolkata (57.2). Check out the full list below:

top indian mobile gaming cities full list opensignal Top Indian Mobile Gaming Cities Full List Opensignal

Ahmedabad commanded the top spot on the list
Photo Credit: Opensignal

The study notes that a good gaming experience depends on three key factors – User Datagram Protocol (UDP) latency, packet loss, and jitter. UDP latency, or packet delay, measures the responsiveness of a network connection for time-sensitive applications like gaming. Packet loss denotes the amount of data packets that never reach their destination. Jitter shows the variability of the arrival time of data packets. For a better, smoother gaming experience, all three factors need to be high.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Mobile Gaming, Mobile Gaming in India, Top Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming
