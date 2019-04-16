Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been rated by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board), which is the video game ratings agency for the US. This means that Microsoft could soon release Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition in the US at least. Though if past ESRB listings are any indication, this is most likely preparation for a global release date for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. This would make it the second game from the Age of Empires series to get a Definitive Edition re-release. We could possibly see Microsoft reveal the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Windows 10 PC release date during the company's Inside Xbox event on April 16 which begins at 10pm BST (2:30am IST on April 17).

Going by what we've seen in the past, the Definitive Edition re-release for an Age of Empires game means that you will get 4K compatible visuals, multiplayer support, and the game will probably be a Windows 10 and Windows Store exclusive.

You can check out the listing on the ESRB website, spotted first by Windows Central. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has received the Teen rating from ESRB for “mild blood, mild language, and violence”.

The ESRB description for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition's rating can be read below.

This is a real-time strategy game in which players control empires from the Dark Age through the Imperial Age. From an overhead perspective, players complete campaigns, build structures, gather resources, and command/deploy military units (e.g., infantry, horsemen, war elephants) against nearby civilizations. Players can zoom in on military units, while they use swords, bows, and cannons to eliminate enemy forces and structures; battles are accompanied by weapon clashes, cries of pain, and explosions. Some battlefields depict impaled soldiers on spikes, and a handful of cutscenes depict images of soldiers impaled by arrows. One still-image sequence shows a large bloodstain on the ground along with blood splatter on parchment. The word “bastard” is heard in the game.”

Age of Empires II HD is already playable via Steam, and it is one of the our favourite strategy games of all time. Microsoft had released that version back in 2013 along with three new DLC packs called The Forgotten, The African Kingdoms, and Rise of the Rajas.

It's not clear what improvements Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will bring to the game apart from visuals. Last year's Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Review) release was an authentic recreation of the original game, but didn't add much in the way of new content.

