Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Seeks Large Pay Cut, Links It to Gender Related Goals

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Seeks Large Pay Cut, Links It to Gender-Related Goals

Activision is presently facing claims of sexual harassment and discrimination at its workplace.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 13:21 IST
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Seeks Large Pay Cut, Links It to Gender-Related Goals

Photo Credit: Reuters

Bobby Kotick received a total compensation $154.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,156 crore) last year

Highlights
  • Activision Blizzard introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy
  • It mentions any employee who violates the policy would be terminated
  • Activision fired roughly 20 employees following sexual harassment claims

Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick has asked the company's board to reduce his total compensation to $62,500 (roughly Rs. 46.7 lakh), at a time when the owner of the "Call of Duty" franchise is battling claims over sexual harassment and discrimination at its workplace.

Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,156 crore) last year, said in a letter sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met.

The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50 percent and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims.

"Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.

Earlier this month, Activision said it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace, with 20 more individuals facing other forms of disciplinary action.

The company is set to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after markets close.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Microsoft to Work With US Community Colleges to Fill 250,000 Cybersecurity Jobs

Related Stories

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Seeks Large Pay Cut, Links It to Gender-Related Goals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  2. Facebook Changes Name to Meta as It Refocusses on Virtual Reality
  3. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Launched: All Details
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  5. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  6. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Blue Unveils ‘Labs’ to Offer Users Early Access to New Features
  2. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode
  3. Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution
  4. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Battle for Supremacy Puts Spotlight on Lesser-Known Dog-Coins
  5. Huawei’s Smartphone Business Remains Crippled Due to US Sanctions, Revenue Slides in Q3
  6. Toyota Eyes Cost Cuts, Scale With bZ4X — First of Its EV-Only bZ Series
  7. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3 2021, Apple Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Nikon Z9 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With 45.7-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, 8K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones From November 1: How to Check If You’re Affected
  10. Volkswagen, Stellantis Say 1.4 Million Vehicles Lost in Production in Q3 Due to Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com