Technology News
loading

Activision Loses Blizzard Co-Leader; Delays Launch of Overwatch, Diablo

Activision was recently sued for workplace harassment and pay discrimination.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2021 11:53 IST
Activision Loses Blizzard Co-Leader; Delays Launch of Overwatch, Diablo

Activision Blizzard now has three female executives in the 13-member leadership team

Highlights
  • Delay in rollout of Overwatch 2, Diablo IV was due to leadership change
  • Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra took the helm three months ago
  • Oneal said she will leave at the end of the year

Activision Blizzard co-leader Jen Oneal on Tuesday decided to step down from her role, giving full control to Mike Ybarra and the videogame publisher put off the launch of two much-awaited titles, sending its shares down 10 percent.

Ybarra said the delay in the rollout of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV was due to the leadership change, but did not give a new timeline for their launch, while the company forecast an underwhelming adjusted sales in the holiday quarter.

Oneal and Ybarra took the helm three months ago after Allen Brack stepped down as president, a week after the company was sued for workplace harassment and pay discrimination.

Following this, the company last month fired more than 20 employees, with 20 more facing other forms of disciplinary action.

The owner of Call of Duty and Candy Crush franchises also created an $18 million (roughly Rs. 135 crore) fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, while Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said he would take a large paycut.

In a letter to the company's gaming community, Oneal said she will leave at the end of the year to focus more on diversity in the gaming industry, which will "hopefully make a broader industry impact that will benefit Blizzard" and other studios.

With her exit, the company now has three female executives in the 13-member leadership team.

Meanwhile, as pandemic-related curbs eased, Activision's total monthly active users in the third quarter remained unchanged at 390 million from a year earlier, indicating signs of slowing demand for games.

The company, which faces competition from rivals Electronic Arts and Take-Two, said in-game net bookings were same as the third quarter of 2020.

Its adjusted sales for the third quarter was $1.88 billion (roughly Rs. 14,020 crore), in line with Wall Street expectations.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted sales to be $2.78 billion (roughly Rs. 20,735 crore). Analysts were expecting it to be $2.93 billion (roughly Rs. 21,855 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, Jen Oneal, Mike Ybarra
Cryptocurrency: Majority Follow Bitcoin, Ether on Gain-Trail; Dog-Coins Suffer Losses

Related Stories

Activision Loses Blizzard Co-Leader; Delays Launch of Overwatch, Diablo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  3. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
  4. Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
  5. Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Company's Metaverse Vision, Shows How It Will Work
  7. HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
  8. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  9. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  10. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com