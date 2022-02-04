Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Activision said net bookings for Call of Duty on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 February 2022 11:29 IST
Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meeting in person and eating outdoors have affected videogame momentum from the pandemic

Highlights
  • Activision's sales were at $2.49 billion (roughly Rs. 18,600 crore)
  • Quarterly net income rose to $564 million (roughly Rs. 4200 crore)
  • Rival Electronic Arts also missed quarterly estimates

Activision Blizzard, which is being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,13,300 crore), missed market estimates for fourth-quarter adjusted sales on Thursday, as the pandemic-fuelled sales boost for its games such as Call of Duty showed signs of cooling. Videogame sales in the United States surged since the start of the pandemic, as people were forced to stay at home amid restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the virus. According to data from research firm NPD, total consumer spending on video games reached a record $60.4 billion (roughly Rs. 4,51,300) in 2021, 8 percent higher than in 2020.

However, a vaccine-aided return of pre-pandemic habits such as eating in restaurants and meeting in person have hit that momentum.

The videogame publisher said net bookings for Call of Duty on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard compared with the previous edition and lower engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Rival Electronic Arts on Tuesday had lowered its annual adjusted sales forecast and missed quarterly estimates with fewer consumers picking up new gaming titles.

Activision's quarterly adjusted sales stood at $2.49 billion (roughly Rs. 18,600 crore), compared with analysts' estimates of $2.82 billion (roughly Rs. 21,100 crore), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income for the quarter rose to $564 million (roughly Rs. 4200 crore), or 72 cents (roughly Rs. 53) per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $508 million (roughly Rs. 3,800 crore), or 65 cents (roughly Rs. 49) per share, a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

    • Good
    • Beautiful cinema
    • Well-written single-player campaign
    • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
    • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
    • Bad
    • Single-player campaign is way too short
    • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
    • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
    • Zombies mode is not ready yet
    Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Call of Duty
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

    Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

      • Good
      • Entertaining campaign
      • Fantastic presentation
      • Space dogfights are a great addition
      • Bad
      • Feels too familiar
      • Generic multiplayer
      • Microtransactions are essentially pay-to-win
      Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare review
      Genre Shooter
      Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
      Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
      Series Call of Duty
      PEGI Rating 16+
      Advertisement
      Call of Duty: WWII

      Call of Duty: WWII

        • Good
        • Fun campaign
        • Entertaining Zombies mode
        • Bad
        • Minor stutter in single-player
        • Mandatory update before playing
        Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: WWII review
        Genre Shooter
        Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
        Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
        Series Call of Duty
        PEGI Rating 16+
        Comments

        For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

        Further reading: Activision, Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard Earnings, Microsoft, Call Of Duty, Call Of Duty Franchise
        Amazon Prime Membership Fees Hiked in US as Wages, Costs Rise
        Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

        Related Stories

        Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates
        Comment
        Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
         
         

        Advertisement

        Advertisement
        Best Deals of the Day »
        Follow Us
        Tech News in Hindi
        More Technology News in Hindi
        Latest Videos
        More Videos

        Advertisement

        Popular Gadgets
        Latest Gadgets
        Popular Brands
        #Trending Stories
        1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
        2. Oppo Reno 7 5G Series, Oppo Watch Free India Launch Today: All Details
        3. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
        4. Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists
        5. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
        6. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
        7. Oppo Reno 7 First Impressions: A Lukewarm Upgrade
        8. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
        9. Oppo Watch Free With 14-Day Battery Life, AMOLED Display Launched in India
        10. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
        #Latest Stories
        1. iQoo 9 Series India Launch Set to Take Place Soon, Amazon Teases Online Availability
        2. OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge With Bezel-Less Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
        3. Madame Web: Dakota Johnson Said to Be in Talks to Join Sony's Spider-Man Universe
        4. Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Tipped
        5. Oppo Watch Free With Up to 14 Days of Battery Life Launched in India; Oppo Enco M32 Get Green Colour Option
        6. Social Media Should Be Accountable for Women’s Safety in Cyberspace: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
        7. Meta Says Data Price Hikes Limited Facebook User Growth in India
        8. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays, MediaTek SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
        9. Nike Cries Foul Over Virtual Shoes, Suing Retailer StockX for Selling Sneaker NFTs
        10. Samsung Galaxy A53 Images, Specifications Tipped; India Support Page Hints at Upcoming Launch
        Gadgets 360 is available in
        Follow Us
        Download Our Apps
        App Store App Store
        Available in Hindi
        App Store
        © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.