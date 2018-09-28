NDTV Gadgets360.com

Activision Blizzard on Cross-Play: 'A Lot of Work' to Be Done

, 28 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Activision Blizzard on Cross-Play: 'A Lot of Work' to Be Done

Photo Credit: Tarcil Tarcil/Flickr

Highlights

  • Cross-play needs 'a lot of work', says Activision
  • It will 'be watching the upcoming test'
  • Fortnite PS4 cross-play begins with a beta

Activision Blizzard – the giant American publisher behind titles such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Destiny, and Diablo among others – has noted that it’s going to take “a lot of work” to bring cross-platform play to its boutique of video games.

In a prepared statement to gaming website IGN, Activision Blizzard said:

“We’ve had a great experience with cross-play for Hearthstone on other platforms and have witnessed how compelling it can be for our community. There’s still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platform side to understand whether cross-play might be integrated into our other games, so we’ll be watching the upcoming test and will assess what the potential impact of this feature would be for our players and our games.”

The free-to-play collectible card game Hearthstone supports cross-platform play across its available platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Since the game isn’t available on consoles, Activision Blizzard hasn’t run into Sony-driven issues around cross-platform play.

The ‘upcoming test’ the statement mentions is a reference to Sony’s policy reversal announcement on cross-platform play on Wednesday, stating that it would allow cross-platform play for Fortnite on PS4 with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, albeit with an open beta for “testing purposes” which “ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation”.

In the announcement, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera added the company would share more details in the future, including “what this means for other titles going forward”. Just like Sony, it seems Activision Blizzard too is taking a wait-and-watch approach.

Photo by Tarcil Tarcil licensed under CC-BY-2.0

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision, Activision Blizzard, Blizzard, cross platform play
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Hellboy Release Date Pushed Back to April 2019
Billion Capture Plus
Activision Blizzard on Cross-Play: 'A Lot of Work' to Be Done
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras, Display Notch Launched
  2. Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed, Here's What to Expect
  4. Realme 2 Pro Review
  5. Xiaomi India Launches New Mi TV 'Pro' Models With Android TV, Voice Search
  6. Realme 2 Pro With Snapdragon 660, Up to 8GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs. 13,990
  7. Nokia 7.1 Plus Alleged Live Images Reveal New Colour Option
  8. Mi Band 3 With Touchscreen, 20-Day Battery Life Launched at Rs. 1,999
  9. Can Motorola One Power Dethrone Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro?
  10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.