  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Would Consider Leaving if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture Problems: Report

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Would Consider Leaving if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture Problems: Report

The move comes after some Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 November 2021 11:49 IST
The comments on Friday by Kotick were part of a series of internal meetings across Activision last week

Highlights
  • Activision has been facing mounting pressure in recent months
  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick held meetings last week with senior leaders
  • Kotick stopped short of saying he would step down

The Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick has told senior managers at the company that he would consider stepping down if he fails to quickly fix the culture problems at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, quoting people familiar with his comments.

In a meeting on Friday with executives of the video game publisher's Blizzard Entertainment unit, Kotick stopped short of saying he would step down, but left it open if misconduct issues at the company weren't fixed quickly, the people quoted told WSJ.

Activision Blizzard did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

The move comes after some employees at the company staged a walkout last Tuesday after a Wall Street Journal report stated that Kotick knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously reported.

The comments on Friday by Kotick were part of a series of internal meetings across Activision last week, in which he and other members of the leadership team met with employees to reaffirm their commitment to a healthy workplace, the Journal reported quoting people familiar with the meetings.

Kotick held meetings last week with senior leaders from two of Activision's units, Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment, WSJ reported, adding top executives of Activision Publishing relayed to Kotick in an online meeting that some employees would not be satisfied unless he stepped down.

Activision has been facing mounting pressure in recent months of allegations from employees of equal pay violations, sexual discrimination and sexual misconduct. The company said it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination last month.

The allegations at the company have also led to delays in launch of products and exit of top executives.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

