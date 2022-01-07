All these games can be played on all versions of PS4, PS5 The 17 PlayStation exclusives span 2014 – 2021 Some of these games fully utilise the potential of PlayStation consoles

What are the best PS4 and PS5-exclusive games? PlayStation has had some brilliant exclusives for Sony's gaming console over the years. Epic titles such as God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and more have been launched exclusively on PlayStation consoles. In the past few years, some made their way to PC but all of them have definitely made their way into our hearts. With so many games to choose from, deciding which to pick and which to miss could turn out to be a tedious task. This is where we come in. We have compiled a list of the best exclusive games on PlayStation.

As we said earlier, PlayStation has some insane titles that you can't play anywhere else, or so was the case when they were initially released. We have curated a list of 17 games that can be played on all versions of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Many of these games are critically acclaimed, while many are exclusive so you can't find them anywhere else. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man have redefined the superhero games genre, while others like Horizon Zero Dawn have showcased the full prowess of the PlayStation's muscle power.

If you've recently bought a PS4 or PS5 (how did you?), you should try all these amazing titles. Most of the PS4 titles mentioned below are backward compatible on the PS5. There's no ranking here — all the games are solely listed in an alphabetical order.

Bloodborne

Not for the faint-hearted, Bloodborne is designed to test your skills to the fullest. You can't go blindly into a fight, and you can't dodge around forever either. Bloodborne forces you to constantly change your strategy to suit the enemy in front of you, much like Dark Souls. Developers FromSoftware didn't leave a stone unturned to make the Gothic world of Yharnam and its resident beasts look memorably menacing. Pick this one up if you truly want to challenge yourself.

Bloodborne Review: Death is Only the Beginning

Deathloop

A “timed” exclusive for the PS5, Deathloop makes great use of the console's ray-tracing features to bring the unique island of Blackreef to life. You play as Colt, who needs to take out eight targets before the day runs out. The day is divided into four time zones — morning, noon, afternoon, and evening — with each bringing its own set of environmental and lighting elements — from neon-laden clubs to snow-covered streets. If you've played the Dishonored series (Dishonored 2 Review) and liked it, Deathloop and its unique gameplay is sure to challenge you to the fullest.

Deathloop is also one of our favourite games from 2021 as well.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

From Mafia to Saints Row, almost every other game is getting a remastered version nowadays, even if you didn't ask for one. However, 2020's Final Fantasy VII definitely feels more like a remake than a remaster. Not only does it remove the turn-based combat to bring in real-time moves, it also vastly expands the story and its characters. You get to spend more time with characters, in turn knowing them and their arcs a little better. If you like the original 1997 game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is not to be missed.

Ghost of Tsushima

Do you like the classic Assassin's Creed games? Do you like samurais and bloody katanas? Do you swear by Akira Kurosawa gems such as Rashomon and Ran? If yes, you should not miss Ghost of Tsushima. No matter if you are playing on the PS4 or the PS5 (thanks to the latest next-gen upgrade), this Sucker Punch Productions title looks gorgeous — especially if you have HDR support on your TV. Set in a vast world chock-a-block with side quests and marked by its refreshingly tight gameplay, Ghost of Tsushima is simply excellent.

Ghost of Tsushima Review: A Kurosawa Samurai Movie You Can Play

If you like Ghost of Tsushima, don't forget to try out the new Iki Island expansion, part of our favourite games from 2021.

God of War

The classic God of War hack-and-slash adventures immortalised Kratos as a ridiculously powerful warrior who wouldn't think twice before ripping a Greek God apart. The 2018 re-envisioning of the series from Santa Monica Studio not only radically changed the franchise's direction by introducing a setting steeped in Norse mythology, but also re-introduced Kratos as a weary fighter, struggling to be an ideal father to his son, Atreus. The entire game is designed without cuts between scenes, to appear like a single-take shot. God of War's combat is still satisfyingly violent and there are several challenging puzzles thrown in the mix as well.

God of War Review: This Is Why You Bought a PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn

Giant robotic dinosaurs? Check. Post-apocalyptic world? Check. A surprisingly touching story? Check. The critically-acclaimed action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn originally launched only for PS4 but eventually made its way to Windows. You play as Aloy, an outcast who has been roped in to be a part of conspiracies threatening humanity on Earth. When launched, this was one of the best games on Sony's console that managed to utilise the full potential of PS4 and PS4 Pro. Horizon Zero Dawn had quickly become revered among PlayStation players and rightfully so. Guerilla Games did a fantastic job in letting players explore the map filled with expansive fauna and giant robots masquerading as dinosaurs.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Infamous: Second Son

From tilting and shaking the DualShock controller like a real paint can to create graffitis to a slew of impressive superpowered moves marked by mesmerising colours (years before ray tracing became popular), Infamous: Second Son didn't hold back from showcasing the muscle power of then-new PS4 back when the game launched in 2014. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions (the same guys who brought us Ghost of Tsushima), Infamous: Second Son is best remembered for its surprisingly enjoyable story, affable protagonist, a gorgeous open world, and fast-paced gameplay.

Journey

Journey is an incredibly unique game that swaps all the popular paradigms of gaming, like remaining lives or score counts, and lets you focus on the game itself. You must don the cloak of a traveller who is on their way to a mountain while crossing barriers along the way — by walking, jumping (keep an eye on your scarf), and “speaking” with musical notes. While fast-paced games are popular, Journey is designed to allow players to discover its visuals and attention to detail. The game features beautiful graphics and gameplay mechanics, and players can also “connect” with others playing the game in a multiplayer format of its own design.

The Last Guardian

Fumito Ueda's The Last Guardian was launched in 2016. The game shows you a flashback of an older man who relives his childhood experience. The young boy finds himself in a mysterious place, inside a cave, and not alone. The boy is accompanied by Trico, a half-bird, a half dog-like creature who is chained down and wounded. The boy then helps him out by removing the spears from his back and we can see Trico beginning to accept him as we move along the storyline. The game looks stunning, marked by an immersive atmosphere.

Combat in this game is handled by Trico, your dog-cum-bird friend. As a young boy, you will have to lure the enemies to Trico or vice-versa, and he takes care of the rest. You can control Trico by ordering him to pull on something to open a gate or leap from one end to the other. The Last Guardian keeps you on your toes and always has you questioning your mind over some of the puzzles. The game was originally announced for PlayStation 3 consoles back in 2007, however, it faced multiple delays after which it was able to launch on PlayStation 4. The Last Guardian received a lot of praise for its art direction, storytelling and the amazing creature, Trico, and that's enough reason to check this game out in 2022 as well.

The Last Guardian Review: Is the Last Big PS4 Exclusive of 2016 Any Good?

The Last Of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us was arguably the best game on the PlayStation 3 with around 7 million copies sold worldwide. Fans of the game were overjoyed when the developers decided to dish out a remastered version for PlayStation 4. The Last Of Us Remastered was launched back in 2014, a year after the original was released. The fact that this game still makes it to the list in 2022 speaks volumes. The Last of Us was able to output just 30fps at 720p on PlayStation 3, while the remastered version on PS4 is able to push out 60fps at 1080p, not to mention with better graphics overall. Reports say Naughty Dog is developing The Last of Us for PS5 too.

The Last of Us manages to tell you a touching story of Joel and Ellie who are stranded in a sequestered city that is teeming with the infected. The campaign is so well-written that it keeps you on the edge of your seat for every mission. The game succeeds in building up a father-daughter-like relationship between Joel and Ellie along the way, despite the former being a bit too defensive at the start — not to forget that they are right in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

The story sits right with the character development on the screen and it can be clearly seen in the final few missions. The Last of Us Remastered is an action game with zombies, so you will have to do some killing. While some of the missions are better done in stealth, some just require you to outright slaughter the zombies and sometimes human enemies. The combat is up to mark while all the side characters are fun to interact with.

Overall, this is one of those games that you have to experience at least once.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II launched seven years after the first instalment and it brought answers to all the questions people asked after the end of the first part. The game picks up right where it left us with Ellie, now grown up and still immune after her fiasco with the infected in the first part. Much of part two is focused on Ellie with the storyline based in Seattle. The sequel still has some of the nifty features from its first part, such as making molotov cocktails and the listen mode which is quite useful in a murky situation. The Last of Us Part II also introduces a slew of new supporting characters amongst which one girl, who goes by the name Dina, grows close to Ellie. More than a friend, yes.

Combat in The Last of Us Part II is smoother and a lot more brutal than before. Naughty Dog has also added new enemies such as the Shambler who spit out poisonous pores at you, making your job a little bit tougher. The second part also brings dogs to the scene. Dogs are able to pick up your scent, track you, and alert enemies to your presence (by barking of course). The Last of Us Part II is a PS4-exclusive game, and if you have already played the first part (which you should) then playing the second part is a no-brainer.

The Last of Us Part II — Our Spoiler-Free Review

Marvel's Spider-Man

One of the very few games that we at Gadgets 360 have given a full score, Marvel's Spider-Man has also had a huge fan following. One of the main reasons Marvel's Spider-Man is so popular is because Peter Parker and his superhero avatar are extremely relatable to a whole bunch of people. A young man, zipping around New York City, catching bad guys, and saving the day is the kind of stuff many kids dream about. Probably for the webslinger's universal appeal, the game tasted early success on the PS4, selling approximately 3.3 million copies in the first three days of its sale.

As Peter Parker, or rather as Spider-Man, you go around New York City trying to stop the Inner Demons gang or the evil Doctor Octopus. With the help of Miles Morales and Mary Jane, Spider-Man must defeat the villains who are trying to get their hands on the Devil's Breath bioweapon. Parker has his hands full fighting OG Spider-Man villains like Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, Vulture, Shocker, Taskmaster, Screwball, and Tombstone. Thanks to the best web-swinging gameplay ever in a Spider-Man game, Marvel's Spider-Man makes you feel that you really are the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

In 2020, developer Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5 as well.

Spider-Man for PS4 Is the Best Superhero Game Ever

Persona 5

Ever had daydreams of saving the world, while looking out your classroom window? Persona 5 will let you live those dreams as a teenage student in this role-playing dungeon crawler. You'll spend your free time helping the bad guys turn over a new leaf, by engaging in turn-based combat with psychological demons in their minds. Swap out your Personas (you can collect and combine them for improved abilities) based on the opponent you're facing, and level up by visiting and battling in the dungeons of Mementos. You'll need to keep your wits about you, though — Persona 5 can be a challenging title, but immensely rewarding.

Persona 5 Review

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The first major PS5 exclusive to see the light of day, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leaves no stones unturned to showcase the prowess of the next-gen console. Making full use of the PS5's inbuilt SSD, Rift Apart lets players switch between locations within a map, or even teleport to entirely different maps, via “rifts,” in the blink of an eye. The new DualSense controller's haptic feedback makes everything feel alive — from massive explosions to the tender pitter-patter of rain on the ground. If you want a game to show off your spanking new PS5 to friends, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart makes for a great choice.

Returnal

Featuring time loops, Returnal challenges the way we think about time like few other games have in the past. If you have a PlayStation 5, Returnal is one of the best roguelike adventure games you can play today.

You step into the shoes of spacefarer Selene Vassos, and navigate the planet of Atropos, where your ship has crashed. You will battle angry inhabitants of the planet. Every move and decision can lead to a different outcome. And you will find yourself replaying the game as you try to figure out what happened to you (and the planet). Sometimes, you'll discover your own body in the game, suggesting you've been there before. You'll be thinking of the game long after you've put your controller down.

Returnal is also one of our favourite games from 2021.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is an experience like no other. The 2018 remake of the 2005 PS2 classic checks all the right boxes. It looks great on a PS4, and the new controls feel tighter. However, these are not the reasons why you should play Shadow of the Colossus. This title is meant for those who like to take their time in exploring worlds and understand colossal enemies before defeating them. Add to that a plot twist that's both shocking and gut-wrenching at the same time, and you have one of the most memorable action-adventure epics of all time.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Uncharted series is full of great games. Be it Uncharted: Drake's Fortune that introduced the world to the now-iconic adventurer Nathan Drake or Uncharted 2: Among Thieves which had arguably the best intro sequences of all time. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, however, was the series' apotheosis. Mind-boggling puzzles? Check. Indiana Jones-esque action setpieces? Check. Unnervingly good graphics? Check. However, what truly leaves a lasting impression is the emotionally charged story that perfectly brings Drake's story to a close. If you wish to check out Drake's first three adventures, you can pick up the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundle. Available January 28 on the PS5 as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Review