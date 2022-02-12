Story-based games like Call of Duty, Doom Eternal part of the list Games like GTA 5, Call of Duty made it here despite launching years ago Some of these games require you to have a powerful rig while some don’t

PC components supply and sale may have taken a hit owing to global chip shortage and ever-so skyrocketing prices. But, PC gaming still hits the sweet spot for any gamer. For decades, gamers have enjoyed playing ample engaging titles on their PC; and some have even seen their favourite game franchises grow in terms of graphics, storylines, and overall gameplay. If you are someone who recently got their hands on a decent gaming rig or laptop and is looking to play some of the most memorable games of all time — worry not. We have curated a list of some of the most amazing games that are worth playing. Obvious entries include GTA 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but there's more.

Additionally, PlayStation-exclusive games are slowly making their way to PCs, with popular titles such as God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection exiting their console-exclusive status for the first time. You can discover more great PC games in our other pieces below.

Some of the titles mentioned in this list may need you to have a decent rig while some of them can run on a budget build as well. With that being said, let's take a look at the best PC games that you should definitely try once. We have listed the games we enjoyed the most playing. There's no ranking system here and all the titles are alphabetically listed.

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV is one of the best real-time strategy (RTS) games in recent times and brings some of the best elements of previous Age of Empire titles, especially Age of Empires II. Developer Relic Entertainment brings gamers back to their medieval history textbooks, with different civilisations offering unique capabilities. For example, playing as the Mongols will allow gamers to pack up their town and move, in true nomadic fashion. Similarly, the Delhi Sultanate offers the ability to research technologies for upgrades, replacing resources with scholars. Gamers can team up with up to seven friends in PVE and PVP modes.

For gamers who have played through the previous games in the series, Age of Empires IV will offer a whole new world of strategy. The game does not depart from its original, time-tested roots, though. While you begin each match with villagers gathering resources and work towards establishing your empire one building at a time, each match can have a drastically different outcome based on the strategy you choose at the outset. Gamers can destroy enemy landmarks or hold all sacred sites — or a special Wonder building for 10 minutes — to win the match.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla employs the tried-and-tested RPG adventure formula from Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey and finetunes it to perfection. After several updates and enhancements, the game has slowly become one of our favourite Viking-themed titles we have played so far. Ubisoft keeps updating the game, and each expansion brings in new worlds and stories to explore.

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still a single-player RPG at heart, Ubisoft has been busy updating the game over the past couple of years, bringing unique events and features like popular live-service games such as Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile. The game can be a little demanding in terms of resources, especially on older computers and consoles, and appears to offer the best performance on current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. After expansions like Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, Ubisoft is set to release another one this year — makin this the perfect time to jump into the game and try out the latest content.

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is the final instalment in the Bad Company saga. Bad Company 2 is largely considered to be one of the best game in the Battlefield series so far. The game was launched back in 2010 and is a direct sequel to Battlefield: Bad Company. The addition of multiplayer mode in this title was a welcome step up and made the game stand out even more. The Battlefield series is known for its high-on-adrenaline gameplay and Bad Company 2 is able to deliver all of that with a decent storyline to boot.

The single-player campaign follows the story of a squad of soldiers who meander around the world to find a nuclear bomb that can destroy the world in mere minutes. It's a cliched story that is quite predictable but the gameplay along with minor twists in the tale make it a decent experience. The dialogues in Bad Company 2 are also very well written with some goofy humour that lightens up the mood amidst all the chaos. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is also available to play on Xbox 360 and PS4 besides PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as the final chapter in the Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 3 picks up right where Modern Warfare 2 left things, with Captain Price and Soap playing a big role in Task Force 141. The hunt for Russian terrorist Vladimir Makarov continues in this instalment as he terrorises half of Europe. The game also brings some new characters to the field.

It's difficult to raise the bar already set high enough by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but Activision does a decent job in bringing this series to a satisfactory end — although, at the cost the lives of some series favourites. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was launched back in 2011 on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii. Despite multiple rumours, Activision recently confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will not be getting a remastered version — the first two instalments remain the only ones to receive a remastered version in this saga.

Control

Possibly Remedy's weirdest game, Control gives players control (pun intended) of Jesse Faden as she investigates the remains of Federal Bureau of Control's headquarters. The game's plot sounds a bit dull in the beginning, but as you play you slowly get a grasp of the refrehingly unusual setting and intercept the interdimensional anti-hero — the Hiss.

One of the best parts about the game is Jesse's telekinetic power which can be used as a powerful weapon to fight enemies. Aiding the telekinesis is Jesse's sole weapon — the Service Weapon.It can be further modified by unlocking various modes that change its persona from a mere pistol to a long-range pseudo sniper. There's a rumour of a sequel to Control — a bigger-budget title — but that will still take some to hit the shelves.

Doom Eternal

The most recent title from the epic Doom franchise, Doom Eternal was released on March 20, 2020. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda, Doom Eternal's story is set sometime after the events on Mars from the previous game, when Earth is plagued even more by the demonic forces — wiping out more than half the population on the planet. The game has been touted as one of the best first person shooter campaigns from Bethesda.

Doom Eternal lets players slay demons, unlock cheat codes, collect easter eggs-y toys, and explore the world of post-apocalyptic Earth. Due to its constant run–and-gun gameplay, the latest Doom title is also one of the most demanding first person shooter games, and a sensory overload is one of the common reasons for dying in the game. Alongside PC, players can experience Doom Eternal on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Grand Theft Auto V

It has been nine years since GTA 5 was released, so why is it so popular in 2022? The sandbox action adventure is available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, throwing players head-first into what is widely considered the best title in the series. Everything from optimised weapons and vehicle handling to the witty dialogue between characters — the game feels well-polished. With fake in-game ads spouting sarcasm and an excellent soundtrack, even driving around aimlessly in the game feels like fun.

Unlike older GTA games that thoroughly frustrated gamers when a mission failed and made the player start from square one, GTA 5 added checkpoints to missions, which ended up being a relief for most players. Meanwhile, users can immerse themselves in the wackiest of missions with the three main characters — Michael, Franklin, and Trevor — such as hijacking aircraft, looting banks, battling ruthless police officers, and more. However, knowing how to use each character's special abilities in the game can come in quite handy.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy may be a bit misleading if you go by the game's title — Square Enix's popular action-adventure game centres around Peter Quill aka Star Lord. Just like the movies, players will engage in a lot of humorous banter and dialogue with NPCs Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax. Unfortunately, some of those dialogue choices could also affect which characters are likely to help you in the game as you progress, so it is best to take a balanced approach.

Square Enix has done a fantastic job with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, allowing each character's unique ability to be harnessed by a player with commands. There are a lot of enemies to take on in the game, and with the right strategy, taking on various opponents can be quite an easy task. And the game is not all about battles — players will need to command characters like Drax or Rocket to perform certain actions to solve puzzles or open access to certain areas in the game.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was one of our favourite games from last year.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition bundles the entire trilogy in one single title with dedicated launchers for each game. It brings together Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The Bioware-developed games were launched years ago and hence needed a remastered version before heading to next-gen gaming consoles and PC. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings enhanced visuals and player models, shaders, better effects, lighting, and depth of field along with good frame rates with over 40 single-player campaigns and DLCs from all three titles. The game also brings new model customisations for General Shepherd, different eye colours, improved hair details, and skin tones.

Mass Effect, the first one, is still a wobbly titles with confusing controls and weird design elements, but the second and third parts of the title more than cover up for that. The Legendary Edition brings a night-and-day difference from the original version that was launched back in 2007, and it also brings in 4K and 60fps gameplay to boost the performance. The game lets you choose sides, to either be one of the good guys (Paragon) or on the evil team (Renegade). These choices are made based on the way you tackle situations within game and the way you choose your dialogues for crewmates or enemies. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is also available on PC Game Pass.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator debuted on PC back in 2020 and for Xbox Series S/X last year. The title is touted as one of the best airplane simulators available on the market. The game only included up to 30 aircraft — from light planes to commercial jets — when it launched but those have been sufficient even for hardcore aviation enthusisats.

One of the most intensely appreciated features of Microsoft Flight Simulator has to be its real-world mapping. Even the atmosphere changes in real-time where wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting play key roles in players deciding their flight plans.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's story is set in 1899, around the dying days of the wild west, with Arthur Morgan leading a group of outlaws to a safe shelter, escaping from Federal agents and bounty hunters at all times. The game is much bigger, broader, and filled with more story twists than its predecessor that came out in 2010. Red Dead Redemption 2 allows you to visit every nook and corner of this vast world. The main storyline clocks in at around 60 hours but the game always feels never-ending, thanks to an insane amount of side activities, each more fun-filled than the last.

Red Dead Online is yet another chaotic encounter that is enjoyable to the brim. Chasing outlaws, tracking down criminals as bounty hunters, building up a business as a trader, and a tonne of other things to keep you glued on the screen. Riding horses around the entirety of the map is another entertaining thing to do — try not to fall down from the edge of a cliff after losing control of your horse, because horses have permadeath in the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched in October 2018 and has won over 175 Game of the Year Awards.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Launched in 2015, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received a 10-on-10 rating in Gadget 360's review. The role-playing adventure game — developed by CD Projekt Red — has a massive, sometimes extremely gorgeous world for players to explore. The game turns out to be surprising as the choices a player has to make aren't necessarily categorised as good or evil — rather there are various shades of grey. There's a bunch of missions to take part in, great combat, an extremely engrossing narrative, and a gorgeous world to discover. The game was so well received, it got converted to a TV series that is available to watch on Netflix. Need we say more about how good the game is?

