Technology News
loading

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Microsoft Takes Aim at Sony With Cloud Gaming Service

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play more than 150 games via the cloud on Xbox consoles, Android devices, and PCs.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 September 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Microsoft Takes Aim at Sony With Cloud Gaming Service

Subscribers to the Xbox cloud service will be able to play hit titles like Sea of Thieves and Gears 5

Highlights
  • The launch marks a shift for Microsoft into cloud gaming
  • The Xbox Game Pass service has more than 10 million members
  • Sony already offers cloud gaming via the PlayStation Now service

Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 (roughly Rs. 74) for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) monthly, will be able to play more than 150 games via the cloud on Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.

A subscriber won't even need to buy a console to play the games, just an Android device and a supported controller.

The launch in 22 countries, including the United States and 19 European countries, marks a shift for Microsoft into cloud gaming, which removes the need for bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection. New entrants include Google, which has struggled to build a fanbase for its Stadia service.

"We built this experience so that it requires as little bandwidth as possible," said Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft's head of cloud gaming. "We're also working with ISPs (internet service providers) around the world to ensure a strong connection between gamers and our Azure data centres."

The Xbox Game Pass service has more than 10 million members.

Across the industry, cloud gaming revenue is expected to grow to $4.8 billion (roughly Rs. 35,328 crores) by 2023 from nearly $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,416 crores) this year, according to Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Subscribers to the Xbox cloud service will be able to play hit titles like Sea of Thieves and Gears 5 as part of the monthly fee. The games library is seen as key for the incumbents looking to maintain their lead.

Analysts expect demand for immersive experiences, via better sound and graphics, to drive sales of consoles, with both Microsoft and Sony launching next-generation devices this year. Microsoft said this week the Xbox Series S will go on sale in November priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,070), with the more powerful Xbox Series X priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

Sony, widely seen as the victor of the last generation console battle, already offers cloud gaming via the PlayStation Now service, but this is not available on mobile devices. Sony has not yet announced pricing for its next-generation PlayStation 5 console.

Gaming is on a tear due to demand from stuck-at-home users during the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft is banking on offering users many ways to play via the cloud service and consoles at different price points to give it an edge.

A constraint on the growth of cloud gaming is latency, or the time delay between pressing a button and getting the reaction on screen, with deployment of 5G telecom services expected to speed up its adoption.

Microsoft's service won't be available on Apple devices. Epic Games is currently engaged in a legal dispute with Apple over its commission fees, in a fight seen as having implications for revenue models across the industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, cloud gaming, PlayStation, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Sony, covid 19
Mi 10T Pro Renders Allegedly Leaked, Tipped to Come in Three Configurations, Four Colour Options
Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Microsoft Takes Aim at Sony With Cloud Gaming Service
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  4. Jio Fiber Internet Speed Will Drop to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  5. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  7. Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  8. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India, Pre-Order Details Announced
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro TWS, FreeLace Pro Neckband Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced
  2. AmazonBasics Appliances, Electronics Flagged as Potentially Dangerous: Report
  3. Honor 30i With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo V20 SE Launching on September 24, Company Reveals
  5. Moto E7 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Unveiled: Specifications
  6. Mi 10T Pro Renders Allegedly Leaked, Tipped to Come in Three Configurations, Four Colour Options
  7. Facebook Campus Launched as a College Student-Only Social Network
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Open September 14
  9. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. France Wants EU to Push Ahead With Digital Tax if Global Efforts Fail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com