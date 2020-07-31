Technology News
loading

Video Games Seen Becoming a New Frontier in Digital Rights

Recently, a Hong Kong activist staged a protest against Beijing's rule inside a popular social simulator game called Animal Crossing.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2020 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Video Games Seen Becoming a New Frontier in Digital Rights

Photo Credit: Reuters

Game designers are tackling sensitive topics by creating games that involve social issues

Highlights
  • Gaming industry is set to increase revenues to $300 billion by 2025
  • The game Minecraft has been used to circumvent censorship
  • A Hong Kong activist staged protest against Beijing in Animal Crossing

Critical digital rights battles over privacy, free speech and anonymity are increasingly being fought in video games, a growing market that is becoming a "new political arena," experts and insiders said on Thursday.

With the industry set to more than double annual revenues to $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22.44 lakh crores) by 2025, questions about how video game operators, designers and governments handle sensitive issues take on added urgency, said participants at RightsCon, a virtual digital rights conference.

In recent months, a Hong Kong activist staged a protest against Beijing's rule inside a popular social simulator game called Animal Crossing, and a member of the US Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, campaigned in the game as well.

The game Minecraft, meanwhile, has been used to circumvent censorship, with groups using it to create digital libraries and smuggle banned texts into repressive countries.

“Video games have become this new political arena," said Micaela Mantegna, founder of GeekyLegal, an Argentinian group that focuses on tech policy.

Also, game designers have been tackling sensitive topics by creating games that involve issues such as refugees or mental illness.

“Video games are a powerful way to start talking about topics that are hard to engage in real life,” said Stephanie Zucarelli, a board member of Women in Games Argentina, a non-profit group.

User rights can be at risk, however, of being violated, said Kurt Opsah, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group.

Law enforcement can ask game companies their users' personal data, operating companies can censor game users and governments can pressure game operators and makers to remove content, he said.

He cited an example of the US military deleting critical comments that had been posted on recruitment channels it hosted on Twitch, a popular streaming platform.

"They didn't want people to have an anti-military view on their recruiting channel,” he said.

Governments can apply pressure on video game companies, he said, such as the case of Activision Blizzard Entertainment that last year suspended a player from a video game competition for making political comments about Hong Kong in an interview.

Blizzard is partly owned by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaming, Activision, Animal Crossing, Blizzard, Tencent
Redmi K30 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, May Launch on August 14 Alongside Redmi Watch

Related Stories

Video Games Seen Becoming a New Frontier in Digital Rights
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
  7. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  8. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  9. Realme 6i Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Review
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  2. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  3. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
  4. Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
  5. OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i Get July 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes, More With Latest Update
  7. Black Shark 3S Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K30 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, May Launch on August 14 Alongside Redmi Watch
  9. Nokia Posts Surprise Second-Quarter Profit Jump as Pekka Lundmark Is Poised to Take Over as CEO
  10. BSNL Revises 7 Broadband Plans, Hikes Landline Tariff for 10 Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com