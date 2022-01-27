Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to launch on Friday for PlayStation 5, bringing remastered versions of PlayStation 4 games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to current-gen consoles. Gamers will have access to different graphics modes, as well as features that are exclusive to the PS5, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers using a DualSense controller, Spatial 3D audio, and speedy loading times compared to the original games. There is currently no word from the publisher regarding the launch date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC.

While Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a remaster of both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, gamers will only be able to access the single-player campaigns from both games. This means that there is no multiplayer mode for either title for PlayStation 5 users, while the remastered version of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will not feature the original co-op mode. The remastered games are set to feature improved content, with better dynamic range and support for gaming at 4K 30fps. Meanwhile, gamers will also be able to take in the details in the remastered version of the game using the optional Photo Mode in the game.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to feature improved graphics with better dynamic range

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

For gamers who are yet to play the original titles, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End features Nathan Drake who is pushed back to a life of adventure after Sam, his presumed dead brother, looks for help to save his life. Meanwhile, in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Chloe Frazer teams up with mercenary Nadine Ross as she travels India's Western Ghats to look for a rare artifact — the Golden Tusk of Ganesh, which must be kept away from a ruthless warmonger.

The remastered version of the two Uncharted games in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will feature improved graphics, while offering three graphics modes for games. This means that gamers can choose among three graphics modes — Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance Mode+ based on their TV specifications. Fidelity Mode offers 4K resolution at 30fps, while Performance Mode offers 1440p resolution (upscaled to 4K) at 60fps, and Performance+ Mode brings 1080p with 120fps support, according to developer Naughty Dog.

Gamers can hunt for treasure in Scotland and Madagascar with Nathan Drake and his brother Sam

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Here's everything you need to know about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection before it arrives on PlayStation 5.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is scheduled to release on Friday, January 28 on PlayStation 5 worldwide.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection price, upgrade

The game is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available for pre-orders on the PlayStation Store and on Sony Center's website.

According to Sony, gamers who purchased the Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy games or the digital bundle for both games will be eligible to “upgrade” by paying an additional fee on January 28.

However, gamers who own the physical versions of the games will have to insert them into the current-gen console, if they want to download or play the game. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gamers who own the older discs will not be eligible for the discounted upgrade, according to the PlayStation website. Similarly, those who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End via the company's PlayStation Plus subscription in the past, will not be able to upgrade to the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at a lower price.

Gamers can look forward to playing at 4K resolution at 30fps if they have a compatible TV

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection gameplay

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will bring true 4K versions of both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Gamers will be able to hunt for treasure in Scotland, Madagascar with Nathan Drake and his brother Sam, while hunting for the Golden Tusk of Ganesh with Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross in India. The single-player campaign for both games is set to feature improved graphics, with better dynamic range, and the Photo Mode to record some of the most iconic views in the game.

Gamers will also be able to take advantage of some of the best PlayStation 5 exclusive features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. The upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will also feature Spatial 3D audio on headphones and stereo speakers, according to Sony's website. Load times are also expected to be near instantaneous, thanks to the console's solid state drive (SSD) storage.

You can watch 18 minutes of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection right here. For more, check out our full review below.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review

In our review of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, we noted that the 4K remaster is the best way to experience both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The new games offer better graphics, and take advantage of all the latest PlayStation 5 exclusive features.

At the time of writing, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bore an OpenCritic rating of “Mighty”, and a top critic average rating of 88, with 87 percent of critics recommending the game. The Gadgets 360 review is part of the top critic average.

On Metacritic, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bears a score of 87, with generally favourable reviews based on 59 critic reviews.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection trailer

The launch trailer of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 was recently released, and shows both Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, protagonists of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which have been remastered for the current-gen console.

“Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies,” the video description for the launch trailer reads, adding that the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both games will be released as part of the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

PC gamers will finally be able to play the popular Uncharted series on their computers for the first time when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives for PC later this year. Unlike eligible owners of the console versions of the games, PC gamers will have to pay the full price of the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

While Naughty Dog had previously revealed that the game would be launched for PC shortly after the PlayStation 5 version of the game, there is as yet no word on when the PC version will be released. The PC port is being developed by Naughty Dog's partners Iron Galaxy.

