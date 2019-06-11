E3 2019 has been full of surprises. From Keanu Reeves making his way to Cyberpunk 2077 and Jon Bernthal wowing the audience with his gritty role in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, there have been a ton of announcements that have kept gamers on their heels since E3 2019 kicked off. Ubisoft also came to the event with a bag full of revelations and new projects, ranging from a new mode in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and an all-new mobile game to the launch of a game subscription service UPlay+ for PC and Google Stadia. If you missed Ubisoft's presentation at E3 2019, here's everything the game development powerhouse announced.

Uplay+

Ubisoft has announced its very own game subscription service called Uplay+. The PC-only service goes live on September 3 and is priced at EUR 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month, however, those who sign up before August 15 will get free access from September 3 to September 30. As for the perks, one gets access to over 100 PC games, early and beta access to new launches, and premium edition arriving with DLCs and expansions to name a few. The arrival of Uplay+ for Stadia subscribers has also been confirmed.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine is an all-new co-op game where a team of three players will enter a quarantine zone ravaged by humans infected with a ‘mutated alien parasite'. Sounds like zombies, but Ubisoft is yet to call them as such. The team's goal is to eliminate the threat before the clock runs out. Rainbow Six Quarantine is being developed collectively by the minds behind renowned projects like For Honor and Ghost Recon and is set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in early 2020.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The latest instalment in the famed Assassin's Creed series is getting an all-new mode called Story Creator Mode, that will allow players to create quests on their own and also share them with other players. The new mode in Assassin's Creed Odyssey is now available to download as an open beta for players who have the game, letting them create narrative-driven quests with six objectives to choose from, varying between the bread-and-butter assassination mission and rescue or a simple visit to a place.

The custom quests can also be shared and played on any platform. Also coming in the fall season is Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, that will let players freely explore the in-game ancient Greek world without worrying about completing missions and taking a guided tour of the whole ancient Greek world.

Watch Dogs: Legion

The third entry in the Watch Dogs franchise has finally been unveiled. Christened Watch Dogs: Legion, the new game arrives March 6 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. So, what's new? Well, every character you meet brings their own backstory and characteristics and is fully playable. The open-world game will involve a lot of choice-based dialogues that is an integral part of the recruitment missions. Watch Dogs Legion is set to be released on March 6, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

You've seen the trailers. You've heard Jon Bernthal label himself a ghost (formerly a Ghost) and reveal his sinister plan. Excited enough? Here's some good news. Ghost Recon Breakpoint's beta kicks off on September 5 and lasts through September 8, with guaranteed access to the beta available with all pre-orders of the game. Ghost Recon Breakpoint release date is set for October 4 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but those who pre-ordered the Gold, Ultimate, or Wolves Collector's Editions will get early access on October 1.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

If you think Call of Duty: Mobile was it, Ubisoft has an even bigger release lined up for the mobile platform. Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a free-to-play military RPG coming to mobile devices that will bring characters from renowned franchises like Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division. The five-soldier squad-based game will soon arrive on Android and iOS globally. For those who can't wait for the game, they can pre-register for it on the game's official website and also win an exclusive in-game character.

Division Movie on Netflix

The Division movie has been in limbo for quite some time, but Netflix has finally picked it up. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are set to star and produce the Division film, while Deadpool 2 director David Leitch will direct it. Here's what the story will be about: “In the near future, a pandemic virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions. By Christmas, what's left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated in an attempt to save who and what remains.” Let's just hope this doesn't turn out to be another bad video game movie adaptation.

Roller Champions

Roller Champions is a new game from the house of Ubisoft that combines elements of rugby and roller skating. The demo of Roller Champions is now live and will be playable through June 14. The PC-only game is set to arrive in early 2020. The demo is free-to-play, but it is not known whether the final game will follow the same model. As for the game, well, it looks pretty fun from the gameplay trailer released by Ubisoft.

Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters comes from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and just like the Assassin's series game, it will also be set in the Greek mythology. Puzzles, dungeons and, monster fights are part of the new Ubisoft game that will feature gods and monsters galore. The game is now up for pre-order and is set to release on February 25 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

New Mode and Customisations in For Honor

For Honor is getting a new limited-time mode (LTM) called Soul Rush, which has been added as part of the Shadows of the Hitokiri event. The objective of the new mode is to fight against teams of other heroes and collecting souls. New Illustrious Outfits and effects, an all-new emote, and more are also arriving with the new mode. For Honor's Shadows of the Hitokiri event will kick off on June 10 and will conclude on June 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is a live-action comedy series, from the minds behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, whose trailer was showcased at E3 2019. The series is co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and will be a mockumentary based on game development that is set to arrive on Apple TV, but so far, there's no word on a definite release date.

Just Dance 2020

With Just Dance turning 10, Ubisoft is marking the occasion by announcing Just Dance 2020 for Wii, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. Ubisoft has announced a list of songs arriving with Just Dance 2020 as well as modes such as Sweat Mode, Kids Mode, and Co-Op mode. Just Dance 2020 will be released on November 5, 2019, Ubisoft also revealed. You can check more information about Just Dance 2020 here.