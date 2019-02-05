The Division 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is a shared world shooter that's Ubisoft's answer to the likes of Anthem and Destiny 2. While both of these have sci-fi worlds, The Division 2's setting is more realistic, featuring modern day guns, drones, and of course, a post-pandemic environment replete with bandits and sinister factions. Set seven months after the events of The Division, it trades its predecessor's snowy climes of New York City for sunny Washington DC. Like most online, shared world games, a beta of The Division 2 will be available to play before the full game. Here's what you need to know before you jump in.

The Division 2 beta release date

The Division 2 beta release date is February 7 and it will end on February 11. It's for all platforms the game will be available for — PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

How to play The Division 2 beta

The Division 2 beta is available to those who have pre-ordered the game. Though you can sign up for a chance to get a beta code.

The Division 2 beta start time and end time

The Division 2 beta start time is 2am PT (3:30pm IST) on February 7. It ends at 1am PT (2:30pm IST) on February 11.

The Division 2 beta download size

The Division 2 beta download size for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is yet to be revealed. With the previous game's beta download clocking in at around [26GB](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/games/features/the-division-beta-7-things-you-need-to-know-794591) and sharing the same engine and tech, we won't be surprised to see a similar file size.

The Division 2 preload date and time

You'll be able to preload the game from 2am PT (3:30pm IST) on February 6.

The Division 2 beta content

Here's what you can expect from The Division 2 beta: Two main missions, available in Story, Normal and Hard Mode Five side missions and additional activities in the open world PvPvE (player versus player versus enemy) gameplay in one of the three new Dark Zones Organised PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish

The Division 2 system requirements

Ubisoft has revealed what kind of PC you'd need to play The Division 2.

The Division 2 system requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD FX-6350 | Intel Core I5-2500K

RAM: 8GB GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 670

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 system requirements (recommended)

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X | Intel Core I7-4790

RAM: 8GB GPU: AMD RX 480 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 system requirements (1440p 60fps)

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 | Intel Core I7-6700K

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD RX Vega 56 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 system requirements (4K 60fps)

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | Intel Core I9-7900X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon VII | Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 TI

VRAM: 11GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

Is The Division 2 coming to Steam?

In a surprising move, Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming online shooter The Division 2 for PC will not be coming to Steam. Instead, The Division 2 would be coming to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's own storefront and digital rights management client, Uplay. Furthermore, the Steam page for The Division 2 has been deleted although Ubisoft claims pre-orders on Steam would be unaffected. That said, Ubisoft did state that other games would be coming to the Epic Games Store and they would be announced over the course of the year. As for why Ubisoft would dump Steam? The difference in revenue split, with Epic Games offering 88 percent of the profits over Steam's 70 percent probably sealed the deal. What's more is, Ubisoft has no plans to bring The Division 2 to Steam at all.

"Ubisoft has no plans on releasing The Division 2 on Steam," the company said in a prepared statement at the time. "It was a business decision to focus on Epic Store and Ubisoft Store for distribution of The Division 2 on PC. Ubisoft fully supports Epic and their third-party distribution model, which is in the long-term, beneficial for publishers both large and indie and the video games industry. We hope this partnership helps to validate and evolve the model."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.