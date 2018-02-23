TAG: Episode 06 | Why Is FIFA Popular in India?

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

, 23 February 2018
FIFA is one of the most popular video game franchises in India. So much so that it usually competes with heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto, WWE, and Assassin's Creed in terms of sales. This is despite EA not doing much to support the burgeoning FIFA community in India.

In this episode of Talk About Games (TAG) - Gadgets 360's weekly gaming show we're joined by Reuben Pereira, one of India's first FIFA pros and Business Development Manager at Origin Marketing to explain why FIFA endures in a nation where EA doesn't do much at all.

 

Along the way we shed light on Reuben's pro career in FIFA, the need for (and against) FIFA on disc for consoles and PC, the prevalence of PSN account sharing amongst its rabid fans, and even the huge audience that participates and spends often in FIFA Ultimate Team.

In addition to this, we also ponder over the possibility of FIFA having enough e-sports appeal, what EA can do to make it a better game and even speculate on the chances of it being a subscription-based service like Netflix. And if you're the sort who can't decide between FIFA and PES we've got you covered as well.

All this and more in Talk About Games - Gadgets 360's weekly gaming show. Join us every week, Friday night at 9pm IST for a brand new episode of Talk About Games.

Miko
