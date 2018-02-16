Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TAG: Episode 05 | Why Are PC Games So Expensive?

 
, 16 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
TAG: Episode 05 | Why Are PC Games So Expensive?

With the Steam Lunar Sale 2018 well underway, now is as good a time as any to look at why PC game prices have, for the most part, skyrocketed in India. Previously, new games on PC would cost anywhere between Rs. 499 to Rs. 999, but nowadays, most PC games cost Rs. 2,499 upwards.

In this episode of Talk About Games (TAG) - Gadget 360's weekly gaming show, we discuss why PC games are a whole lot more expensive than they should be.

 

We talk about the holdouts over the years such as Activision, EA, and Bethesda, all of whom have either never dropped the price of their PC games or hiked them to levels close to what console gamers have to pay. Furthermore, we examine the role of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) in all of this as well. The last entry in the series, GTA IV cost Rs. 499 at launch and only got cheaper. GTA V however, cost five times as much. Given the popularity of Take-Two's open-world juggernaut, has it influenced the likes of Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Sega to raise prices too?

Also, we look at Steam's pricing before and after its shift to the Indian Rupee and what's changed. It's not all gloom and doom though as we explain when is the best time to buy games on PC, and which storefronts you should bother with.

All this and more in Talk About Games - Gadgets 360's weekly gaming show. Join us every week, Friday night at 9pm IST for a brand new episode of Talk About Games.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision, Bethesda, Cheap PC games, EA, Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA V, PC game prices, PC game prices in India, PC games, PC games in India, PCMR, Sega, Steam Lunar Sale, Steam Lunar Sale 2018, Steam Sales, TAG, TAG Episode 5, Take Two, Talk About Games, Talk About Games Episode 5, Ubisoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Atari to Release Own Cryptocurrency Called Atari Token
TAG: Episode 05 | Why Are PC Games So Expensive?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Jio Offering Rs. 2,200 Cashback, Double Data to Redmi Note 5 Buyers
  2. Samsung Hints at New Camera Features for Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
  3. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Specifications Surface in Firmware Files Leak
  4. BSNL Unveils New Unlimited Voice Calling Recharges at Rs. 99, Rs. 319
  5. Gmail Go App Now Available for Download From Google Play
  6. WhatsApp Payments Not Secure, Against UPI Interoperability Spirit: Paytm
  7. Google Buys Xively From LogMeIn to Boost Efforts in IoT Market
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9 Early Impressions Posted on Reddit, Tipping Details
  9. Google Tez Now Lets You Pay Your Utility Bills
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Honor 7X vs Moto G5 Plus vs Nokia 5
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.