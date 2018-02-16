TAG: Episode 05 | Why Are PC Games So Expensive?

With the Steam Lunar Sale 2018 well underway, now is as good a time as any to look at why PC game prices have, for the most part, skyrocketed in India. Previously, new games on PC would cost anywhere between Rs. 499 to Rs. 999, but nowadays, most PC games cost Rs. 2,499 upwards.

In this episode of Talk About Games (TAG) - Gadget 360's weekly gaming show, we discuss why PC games are a whole lot more expensive than they should be.

We talk about the holdouts over the years such as Activision, EA, and Bethesda, all of whom have either never dropped the price of their PC games or hiked them to levels close to what console gamers have to pay. Furthermore, we examine the role of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) in all of this as well. The last entry in the series, GTA IV cost Rs. 499 at launch and only got cheaper. GTA V however, cost five times as much. Given the popularity of Take-Two's open-world juggernaut, has it influenced the likes of Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Sega to raise prices too?

Also, we look at Steam's pricing before and after its shift to the Indian Rupee and what's changed. It's not all gloom and doom though as we explain when is the best time to buy games on PC, and which storefronts you should bother with.

All this and more in Talk About Games - Gadgets 360's weekly gaming show. Join us every week, Friday night at 9pm IST for a brand new episode of Talk About Games.