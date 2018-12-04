Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch is the latest entry in Nintendo's fighting game series. With Smash Bros. gracing every Nintendo home console since the Nintendo 64 in 1999, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the sixth instalment in the franchise. As the name suggests, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate aims to be the culmination of the near 20 years of the series' legacy, featuring Nintendo staples such as Mario and Bowser alongside characters from other video games like Cloud and Bayonetta.

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate out this week, here's what you need to know about this Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is December 7 internationally on cartridge and digitally via the Nintendo eShop. The game leaked early in some parts of the world, resulting in details regarding yet to be announced features and content being made public.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaks

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is possibly Nintendo's most leaked game ever. Everything from the Super Smash Bros. World of Light bosses to its Milestones and even its entire 900-track music list has found their way to the Internet. You can check them out here, though we'd recommend against it if you want a spoiler-free experience.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate download size

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can now be preloaded from the Nintendo eShop. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate download size is 13.6GB. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to well, play it online.

Super Smash Bros. gameplay

Super Smash Bros. supports upto eight players who try to knock each other out of an area. Victory conditions include reducing an enemy's health to zero, being the last player standing or having the most points within a set time limit. You can choose a host of character from Nintendo games and other third-party franchises. Speaking of which...

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster

Over 70 characters make up the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster with more to be announced as a part of the game's season pass. Here's the complete list of Super Smash Bros. characters.

Mario

Donkey Kong

Link

Samus

Dark Samus

Yoshi

Kirby

Fox

Pikachu

Luigi

Ness

Captain Falcon

Jigglypuff

Peach

Daisy

Bowser

Ice Climbers

Sheik

Zelda

Dr. Mario

Pichu

Falco

Marth

Lucina

Young Link

Ganondorf

Mewtwo

Roy

Chrom

Mr. Game & Watch

Meta Knight

Pit

Dark Pit

Zero Suit Samus

Wario

Snake

Ike

PKMN Trainer

Diddy Kong

Lucas

Sonic

King Dedede

Olimar

Lucario

R.O.B.

Toon Link

Wolf

Villager

Mega Man

Wii Fit Trainer

Rosalina & Luma

Little Mac

Greninja

Mii Fighter

Palutena

Pac-Man

Robin

Shulk

Bowser Jr.

Duck Hunt

Ryu

Ken

Cloud

Corrin

Bayonetta

Inkling

Ridley

Simon Belmont

Richter

King K. Rool

Isabelle

Incineroar

Piranha Plant (available in January)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate price

Super Smash Bros has a $60 price tag (around Rs. 4,200). Although Nintendo doesn't have an official India presence, that hasn't stopped parallel importers and grey market stores from taking pre-orders and planning to stock up on the game. This is in sharp contrast to past entries in the series that weren't as popular due to the small number of Nintendo home consoles install base in India. Several Mumbai-based game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that they would be selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cartridges in the range of Rs. 4,200 to Rs. 4,700, which isn't too bad when you consider that it's almost the same price for the game digitally and you get the added advantages of saving on Nintendo Switch storage space and selling your copy of the game when you're done.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate season pass and DLC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that the game would have season pass. Called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass, it will include all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for $24.99 USD with a promise of content until February 2020. As for the DLC itself, there will be five sets of it, each containing a character, stage, and music track. If bought separately, DLC would cost $5.99.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate editions

Like most big budget video game releases, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has multiple editions. They're as follows:

Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition

Copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle

Copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate steelbook Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo Switch with Smash Bros. art work Nintendo Pro Controller Super Smash Bros. Ultimate download code

