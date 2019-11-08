After multiple missteps, including the debacle that was Battlefront II, Star Wars fans are finally getting a single-player game since EA and Lucasfilm signed a deal in 2013. Set shortly after Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows “Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber — all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been developed by the makers of Titanfall, Respawn, who has promised it won't add microtransactions or loot boxes to the game. It will be available on Steam as well, thanks to EA's new partnership with Valve to bring its EA Access subscription offering to the platform. Speaking of EA Access, early access is not available for Jedi: Fallen Order because EA wants “to reduce the risk of story spoilers”. But there's not long left until launch. For Star Wars fans, it's set to be an exciting month, with the first live-action series, The Mandalorian, out November 12, and the Skywalker saga concluding chapter, Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, out December 20.

From PC requirements to pre-load time, here's all you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The new Star Wars game is slated to release November 15 worldwide on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

PC gamers in India can start playing a few hours earlier though, as EA's PC client Origin lists the release time as 8:30pm IST on November 14. On Xbox One, the release time is 12:30am IST on November 15. An exact time for PS4 is not known, but it will be after 12am IST on November 15.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC requirements

Common specifications include Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit OS, DirectX 11 compatible video card, and 55GB free hard drive space.

Now, here are the minimum PC system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Processor (CPU): Intel i3-3220, AMD FX-6100, or equivalent

Memory (RAM): 8 GB

Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750, or equivalent

And here are the recommended PC system requirements.

Processor (CPU): Intel i7-6700K, AMD Ryzen 7 1700, or equivalent

Memory (RAM): 16 GB

Graphics card (GPU): NVIDIA GTX 1070 / GTX 1660Ti, AMD RX Vega 56, or equivalent

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, trailer

EA released a two-minute trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in April, giving us our first proper look at the game. In June at E3 2019, we were treated to a 14-minute gameplay trailer, which showcased new Force abilities, alongside new and returning characters such as the droid BD-1 who is Cal's companion, and guerrilla rebel Saw Gerrera, with Forest Whitaker reprising the role from Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels. Later in June, EA released an extended 26-minute version of gameplay demo (below).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order editions, pre-order

Two variants of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are available — Standard, and Deluxe Edition. If you pre-order either of them, here are the bonuses on offer:

Orange lightsaber blade colour

Mygeeto campaign hilt (lightsaber customisation)

Umbaran campaign hilt (lightsaber customisation) & Bee-D-1 skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin

Pre-order bonuses can't be earned in-game.

The Deluxe Edition pre-order carries additional bonuses. They are:

Crimson BD-1 skin

Crimson Stinger Mantis skin

Digital Art Book

“Director's Cut” behind-the-scenes

Per EA, the “Director's Cut” behind-the-scenes videos feature over 90 minutes of footage from the making of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download, pre-load

Pre-load — which allows you to download before it's available publicly — varies by platform. It's already available on Xbox One, unlocks on Monday, November 11 on PC, and Wednesday, November 13 on PS4.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review

EA has set an embargo on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reviews around launch, though an exact date and time is not known. No reasoning has been provided, but it likely has something to do with the aforementioned no-spoilers justification for lack of early access.

