Ubisoft was not the only developer to bring its A-game to E3 2019, as Square Enix also made a host of announcements that fans had been waiting for eagerly. The highly anticipated Marvel's Avengers has finally gone official, while Final Fantasy VIII Remastered has been officially confirmed to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam. The release date of Oninaki has also been confirmed, while covers were lifted from another new Square Enix project titled Outriders, a co-op shooter game. If you missed the live event or stream, here are all the announcements made by Square Enix at E3 2019.

Marvel's Avengers

After being in development for quite some time, Square Enix finally showcased the trailer of the Marvel's Avengers game at E3 2019. The single-player and co-op game is set to arrive on May 15, 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. Pre-orders for the game are now live from the Square Enix store starting at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,700) for the PC version.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

The sequel to Dragon Quest Builders was revealed with much fanfare and excitement. New building mechanics, tools, and locations are set to arrive with Dragon Quest Builders 2, which is set to arrive on the PlayStation 4 priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200) on July 12, 2019. The new block-building role-playing game's pre-orders are now live and a free demo will be made available from June 27 onwards.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, as the name suggests, is the Remastered version of the classic and as per Square Enix, has been one of the most fan-requested games. The remastered version will bring enhanced visuals and is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. However, a concrete release date has not been announced.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake opened the floodgates of Square Enix's announcements at E3 2019, revealing improved gameplay mechanics and visuals that breathe a new life in the game. First announced back at E3 2015, the game has been in development hell ever since, so the announcement of a release date was very welcome news. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy VII Remake's Standard Edition, which is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200), are now live from the PlayStation Store, while the game itself is set to be released on March 3, 2020 - exclusively for the PS4.

Final Fantasy music streaming

If you are a fan of the Final Fantasy's soundtrack, there is some good news. The series' soundtrack has been now arrived on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music Unlimited, and includes both game soundtracks and arrangement albums.

Oninaki

Oninaki is a new action-RPG developed by Tokyo RPG Factory in which players take the role of watchers who will be responsible for guiding lost souls. Oninaki is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam on August 22, 2019. However, Square Enix has not revealed the price and pre-order details of the game.

The Last Remnant Remastered

The Last Remnant Remastered, as the name makes it abundantly clear, is a remastered version of the original game released in 2008, and it is now available for Nintendo Switch priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400). The game's graphics have been enhanced courtesy of Unreal Engine 4, and it comes with a unique morale system and tweaked battle system.

Outriders

Outriders is a new co-op game that is set in an altogether new universe and introduces players to new characters and lore. The sci-fi game, which can be played with up to 3 players in a team, has been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Developed by the minds behind Gears of War Judgement and Bulletstorm, Outriders will be out in summer of 2020.

Romancing SaGa 3 Remastered

The remastered version of the original Romancing SaGa 3 game released in 1994 is set in the west and revamps the classic game with optimized graphics, new gameplay elements such as unique scenarios and a whole lot of new dungeons to explore. Although a definite release date in not offered, Romancing SaGA 3‘s remastered version is being touted as a major potential hit with gamers.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Yet another reworked classic, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition brings new lands and areas inside dungeons to give players of the old game some new elements to look forward to. Pricing and release date of the game has not been announced, but the official Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition page on the Square Enix websites states that it will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones this winter.

Octopath Traveler

PC version The critically-acclaimed role-playing game has finally arrived to the PC side of the gaming ecosystem. Octopath Traveler's PC version is now available for purchase at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200).

