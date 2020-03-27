Technology News
loading

Spyder on Apple Arcade Is a Family-Friendly Game for Getting Through the Lockdown

Apple Arcade’s latest release is available to download and play now.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 March 2020 10:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spyder on Apple Arcade Is a Family-Friendly Game for Getting Through the Lockdown

Spyder puts you in charge of Agent 8, a robot spider tasked with saving the world

Highlights
  • Spyder is a retro-themed game about a robot spider
  • You’ll be tasked with various world-saving missions
  • The game is a puzzle solver at its core, with beautiful visuals

Apple's subscription-based gaming service started with a bang back in September 2019, with a promise of regular game releases to keep the platform fresh and engaging. Things have slowed down a bit, with only a handful of launches every month in 2020. The platform, which costs Rs. 99 per month in India, is still excellent value with a good collection of engaging premium-grade games. For people stuck at home thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and global lockdowns, Apple Arcade is keeping things rolling with its latest release, Spyder, from developer Sumo Digital Ltd.

Spyder puts you in the role of Agent 8, a robotic spider that serves fictional British spy agency EP-8. Set in a retro-themed world, Spyder puts the player in various environments solving puzzles and problems, to diffuse various situations and save the world from evil organisation SIN. It's a family-friendly game that is suitable for anyone over the age of four years. We try out this new Apple Arcade game in the midst of the India-wide lockdown for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

spyder apple arcade review screen2 Spyder Apple Arcade

The protagonist in Spyder is Agent 8, a robotic spider.

 

A robot spy-der? Check

The game starts off with an interesting premise; you're a spy, but not of the James Bond variety. Instead, you're a robotic, life-sized, rather cute little spider named Agent 8, working for fictional British spy agency EP-8. Your size and form naturally makes you well-suited for covert missions such as sabotaging bomber aircraft and repairing damaged space capsules. SIN, the faceless antagonist of the game, is up to all sorts of diabolical acts that it's on you and Agent 8 to put a stop to.

As a robotic spider, you have much of the mobility and abilities of a real spider, including the ability to walk on surfaces facing in any direction. Your size also lets you squeeze into the tiniest of spaces, and the fact that you're a robot means you can even carry out operations in environments hostile to humans, such as outer space.

You also have a variety of gadgets and tools at your disposal, including web splats, a grappling hook, and a laser cutter, which are used to negotiate the environment. This gives the game a bit of the retro spy thriller feel, while retaining the cuteness and child-friendliness of being a robotic spider with giant eyes and authentic expressions. The art design is charming with bright colours and pastel shades dominating, lending a cheerful look to the proceedings.

Fiddly controls

The game isn't a flat two-dimensional platformer; your spider abilities mean you can walk on surface facing in pretty much any direction. This means that apart from moving and interacting with objects, you also need to control the camera to see where you're going. This is the tricky bit, since the camera adjusts itself continuously depending on which direction you're moving in. Dragging your finger or thumb anywhere on the screen moves Agent 8, while adjusting the camera needs a two-finger swipe.

Unfortunately, two thumbs at either end of the screen doesn't work very well; you need your index and middle fingers to properly adjust the view. On a larger device such as the iPad mini (2019), this was occasionally a hassle, and meant that we had to keep adjusting our grip on the tablet.

Moving around is easy enough, and interacting with objects usually needs a short or long tap, followed by moving Agent 8 or rotating your finger on screen to adjust sliders or turn knobs. However, the game is a test of patience, since you're moving slowly and constantly having to work with the adjusted view. On a couple of occasions, these random view changes meant we accidentally walked into harmful situations, which was a bit frustrating.

spyder apple arcade review screen1 Spyder Apple Arcade

Agent 8 can walk on surfaces facing in any direction, just like a real spider

 

Puzzles and physics combined

While you could consider Spyder to be a role-playing game, the core experience is exploration and puzzle solving; this is what makes this game so appealing to players of all ages. We loved the challenges the game threw before us; they were neither too easy nor too hard, and each level poses unique challenges based on the environment. We particularly liked the second mission after the tutorial, which had us fixing fuel lines and other components through interesting puzzles on a sabotaged space capsule hurtling towards Earth.

Each level in the game takes around 20-30 minutes to finish depending on how engaged you are. The tutorial gives you a good idea of the basic controls and premise, but later levels put forth entirely unique challenges that will take some though and effort to solve. While most levels aren't time-bound, some challenges did come up that needed us to think fast because of an enforced timer; one such situation was detonating a bomb mid-air while it was already hurtling towards its target.

It's like a ‘60s Bond film starring Wall-E

Unlike typical spy thrillers that feature things more sinister, Spyder keeps things family-friendly by skipping on the violence. However, it does so while retaining the typical feel of a classic spy thriller; with the retro look having been captured well by developer Sumo Digital Ltd. Agent 8 is itself a visual combination of Wall-E-meets-steampunk, which will play out well with users of all ages.

The environments are visually beautiful as well, with plenty of colour and detail that gives this a typically console-game feel. Each level is usually represented by a large vehicle of some sort, such as an airplane, space capsule, and submarine. The game is best played on the bigger screens of iPads or on your Apple TV, considering that Spyder is easily one of the best-looking games on Apple Arcade right now.

spyder apple arcade review screen3 Spyder Apple Arcade

Puzzle solving is the core gameplay experience

 

Should you play it?

Apple Arcade's initial blitz of games at launch came with some impressive titles including What The Golf?, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Sneaky Sasquatch. However, the subscription service hasn't produced as many high-quality titles as often since then. This is what makes Spyder such a refreshing new release; it's a splash of sunshine for the platform at a time when we're battling a threatening pandemic of global proportions, forced to stay at home, and need it the most.

Suitable for ages four and up, Spyder is a single-player game, but can be played together with your family. If you have an Apple Arcade subscription, check it out already. And if you don't have an Apple Arcade subscription but you do have an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you should really consider getting it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Arcade, iPad mini 2019, IOS, Spyder
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 100 Workout Modes Launched: All Details
What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues During the Lockdown

Related Stories

Spyder on Apple Arcade Is a Family-Friendly Game for Getting Through the Lockdown
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  2. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  3. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  4. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  5. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  6. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  9. Netflix’s Maska Is a Lazy, Frivolous Joke of a Movie
  10. Infinix S5 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, Elsewhere
  2. Zoom for iOS Shares Data With Facebook Even if a User Doesn’t Have a Facebook Account: Report
  3. Unpatched Bug in Recent iOS Versions Keeps VPN From Encrypting All Traffic
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Will Go Live in April, Brings New Modes and Improvements
  5. Mad Max: Furiosa in Talks With Anya Taylor-Joy, Hopes to Film in 2021: Report
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Be Offered in Sea Green Colour, Render Surfaces Online
  7. Coronavirus: Monument Valley 2, One of the Best Games on Android, Is Now Free on Google Play
  8. OnePlus Extends Warranty and Return Period on Its Devices Till May 31 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
  10. COVID-19 Related Phishing Attacks Up by a Massive 667 Percent: Barracuda Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com