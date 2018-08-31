In less than a week, the new Spider-Man game – from Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive developer Insomniac Games – is out exclusively on the PS4. It’s been a while since we had a standalone open-world title for the famous web-slinger; the last one was in 2014 in fact, which was a movie tie-in and looks super dated already. Marvel’s Spider-Man, as the upcoming one is officially called, is set to tell an original story following Peter Parker, and involves over a dozen supporting characters and supervillains, including Mary Jane Watson, Aunt May, Norman Osborn, Mister Negative, Kingpin, and Vulture among others.

Spider-Man is out Friday, September 7 worldwide.

Spider-Man editions

There’s a total of four editions available:.

Spider-Man

This only includes the base game. If you choose to pre-order, you get the following benefits:

Spidey Suit Pack with three suits.

Five Skill Points to unlock abilities from the start of the game.

Early Unlock of a Spider-Drone Gadget.

Spider-Man PS4 Dynamic Theme.

Spider-Man PS4 White Spider Avatar.

This is available both at retail and digitally.

Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition

In addition to the base game, this includes access to downloadable content (DLC) known as The City That Never Sleeps. Pre-ordering gets you the same aforementioned benefits.

This is only available digitally.

Spider-Man Special Edition

In addition to the base game this includes:

Custom Steelbook

White Spider Sticker

Mini Art book

Pre-ordering gets you the same benefits as other editions. This is only available at retail.

4 Movies and Comics to Check Out Before Spider-Man on PS4

Spider-Man Collector’s Edition

In addition to the base game, this includes:

Custom steelbook

White spider sticker

Mini art book

Spider-Man statue

City Never Sleeps post-launch DLC

Pre-orders carry the same benefits as other editions. It is only available at retail. This edition has already sold out in India, US, and Europe.

Spider-Man price

Here is the pricing for all four Spider-Man editions in India and the US:

Spider-Man: Rs. 3999 at PlayStation Store, Amazon, Flipkart, or GamesTheShop. In the US, Spider-Man costs $60.

Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition: Rs. 4,999 in India and $80 in the US. Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC costs $25 on its own in the US – it has yet to be listed in India – so you can save $5 with the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Spider-Man Special Edition: Rs. 4,999 on GamesTheShop

Spider-Man Collector’s Edition: Rs. 9,999 in India and $150 in the US. As we said before, it’s out of stock here and it looks unlikely Sony will import more units.

Spider-Man DLC

Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC will have a total of three chapters. The first chapter ‘The Heist’ will introduce Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy in the flesh, and will be out October 23, followed by Spider-Man: Turf Wars in November and Spider-Man: Silver Lining in December. All three will feature new missions, challenges, new enemies free and/or new suits.

Spider-Man: The Enduring Success of Marvel's Famous Superhero

Spider-Man download size

If you plan to buy Spider-Man digitally, you’re looking at a 47GB download.

Spider-Man frame-rate

60fps enthusiasts, look away. On both the standard PS4 and PS4 Pro, Spider-Man will run at 30fps.

Spider-Man PS4 bundles

For those who are yet to buy a PS4 or PS4 Pro, Sony is introducing a limited-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man variant of both consoles. They come in red and have a white Spider-Man logo on the top, while the packaged DualShock 4 controller is also in red with white buttons and thumb sticks, and a black touchpad, as you can see in the attached picture. You get 1TB of storage and complimentary access to the base game and DLC. The Spider-Man PS4 retails at $300 (about Rs. 21,300) while the Spider-Man PS4 Pro comes in at $400 (around 28,400). Neither of them has an India availability yet.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.