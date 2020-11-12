Spider-Man: Miles Morales: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, and it continues the story of the titular Afro-Latino teenager, who first revealed that he had powers like Peter Parker in a post-credits scene in Marvel's Spider-Man. And just like Insomniac Games' original Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales also has two post-credits scenes. The first of them bears no connection to what happens in the new Spider-Man game and instead builds on the post-credits scene from Marvel's Spider-Man, setting up Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the process. The second post-credits scene touches upon the ending of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales story and functions as an epilogue.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Marvel's Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales mid-credits scene

The minute-long Spider-Man: Miles Morales mid-credits sequence takes place entirely from the first-person point of view of Harry Osborn, who was seen in the Marvel's Spider-Man post-credits scene. Harry is still floating in that green liquid and still has a black-coloured Venom-like symbiote crawling all over his arms and legs. Unlike last time, he seems to be conscious, with the radio — talking about the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales — filtering through the glass cabinet Harry is being kept in.

For those who've forgotten why Harry is in a suspended state, that's because he suffers from Oshtoran Syndrome, a rare heritable neurological disorder, just as his mother Emily Osborn. Harry and his father Norman Osborn lost her when Harry was just 15, and after Harry's condition became critical, Norman decided to pursue an experimental medical treatment that would take several years. Harry agreed and that's how he ended up with a symbiote attached to him.

In the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales mid-credits scene, Norman soon walks in and the doctor gives him a quick report, noting that Harry's vitals are good and brain activity is normal. Norman laments that he's been in there a long time and then asks the doctor to pull him out. The doctor protests but Norman is having none of it, and demands him to get Harry out “now”. Norman then walks towards his son and nods his head, in a way that suggests he's missed him. Harry is his only family, after all.

Phin Mason / Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Warning: spoilers ahead for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales post-credits scene

The two-and-half-minute long Spider-Man: Miles Morales post-credits opens at New York's Trinity Church. Miles looks out at the city before crouching down and placing the “Spacebound Young Researchers Award” — he won it with former best friend Phin Mason — on one of the outer platforms of the Trinity Church in her memory. The church was a favourite childhood haunt for the nerdy duo, as is revealed during Spider-Man: Miles Morales when the two meet there to find some middle ground.

It's clear that Phin's death is deeply affecting Miles. On one hand, she was the Tinkerer, the leader of the high-tech criminal army the Underground that had brought war to Harlem. But at the same time, she sacrificed herself to save Harlem from the blast of the Roxxon reactor. Miles brings up his conflicting thoughts on a call with his mother Rio Morales and wonders why Phin would do that, despite losing her brother Rick to Roxxon's experimental tech, which led her on her vengeance quest to begin with.

Miles' mother gives Miles some great advice with her response: “People are messy. Take your uncle Aaron [Davis aka the Prowler]. He's the reason [Roxxon CEO Simon] Krieger is in jail, and he helped us get people out of Harlem. But every time I look at him, I think of all the pain he put your dad through. You don't need to make a judgment on Phin's life, mijo [my son], or her death. Just remember who she was and why you loved her.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales costs Rs. 3,999 / $50 on PS4 and PS5.