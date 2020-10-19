PlayStation 5 India pricing was revealed over the weekend, but the company did not share information on availability. On the other hand, Xbox Series X and Series S pricing was revealed early in September. The two consoles by Sony and Microsoft come with the same pricing, at least for their top-end models. However, while the main difference between the two PS5 models is the lack of a disc drive in the PS5 Digital Edition, Microsoft took a different route, and the Xbox Series S is also less powerful than the Series X.
Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be priced at Rs. 49,990 for the regular edition and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition that does not come with a disc drive. In the US, the regular edition is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and the Digital Edition costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,400). On the other hand, Microsoft is pricing the Xbox Series X at Rs. 49,990 and the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs. 34,990. In the US, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 (about Rs. 36,600) while the Series S costs $299 (about Rs. 22,000).
|Console
|Price in India
|PlayStation 5
|Rs. 49,990
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|Rs. 39,990
|Xbox Series X
|Rs. 49,990
|Xbox Series S
|Rs. 34,990
For the PlayStation 5, both the consoles share the same specifications with the only different being the absence of a disc drive in the Digital Edition and a slight change in design, due to the fact. However, Microsoft has decided to do things differently as the Xbox Series S comes as a toned down version of the Xbox Series X. Not only does it have a smaller form factor than the Xbox Series X, it also comes with support for up to 1440p gaming while the Series X targets 4K resolution. It has lower RAM, half the storage, and lower memory bandwidth.
Sony also unveiled the pricing for the accessories for the PlayStation 5 that include the new DualSense controller – Rs. 5,990, HD Camera – Rs. 5,190, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – Rs. 8,590, Media Remote – Rs. 2,590, and DualSense Charging Station – Rs. 2,590.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available for pre-orders in the country and will be launched in India on November 10. In comparison, the PlayStation 5 consoles are expected to be released in India on November 19 after making their debut in select regions on November 10.
