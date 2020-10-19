PlayStation 5 India pricing was revealed over the weekend, but the company did not share information on availability. On the other hand, Xbox Series X and Series S pricing was revealed early in September. The two consoles by Sony and Microsoft come with the same pricing, at least for their top-end models. However, while the main difference between the two PS5 models is the lack of a disc drive in the PS5 Digital Edition, Microsoft took a different route, and the Xbox Series S is also less powerful than the Series X.

Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be priced at Rs. 49,990 for the regular edition and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition that does not come with a disc drive. In the US, the regular edition is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and the Digital Edition costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,400). On the other hand, Microsoft is pricing the Xbox Series X at Rs. 49,990 and the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs. 34,990. In the US, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 (about Rs. 36,600) while the Series S costs $299 (about Rs. 22,000).