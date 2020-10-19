Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series Consoles All Versions: Price in India Compared

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series Consoles All Versions: Price in India Compared

PS5 India price confirmed at Rs. 39,999 for the Digital Edition, and Rs. 49,999 for the disc drive edition.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series Consoles All Versions: Price in India Compared

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X target 4K gameplay

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 console and accessory pricing have been revealed
  • Xbox Series X is priced at Rs. 39,990
  • Xbox Series X will be released in India on November 10

PlayStation 5 India pricing was revealed over the weekend, but the company did not share information on availability. On the other hand, Xbox Series X and Series S pricing was revealed early in September. The two consoles by Sony and Microsoft come with the same pricing, at least for their top-end models. However, while the main difference between the two PS5 models is the lack of a disc drive in the PS5 Digital Edition, Microsoft took a different route, and the Xbox Series S is also less powerful than the Series X.

Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be priced at Rs. 49,990 for the regular edition and Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition that does not come with a disc drive. In the US, the regular edition is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and the Digital Edition costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,400). On the other hand, Microsoft is pricing the Xbox Series X at Rs. 49,990 and the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs. 34,990. In the US, the Xbox Series X is priced at $499 (about Rs. 36,600) while the Series S costs $299 (about Rs. 22,000).

Console Price in India
PlayStation 5 Rs. 49,990
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Rs. 39,990
Xbox Series X Rs. 49,990
Xbox Series S Rs. 34,990

 

For the PlayStation 5, both the consoles share the same specifications with the only different being the absence of a disc drive in the Digital Edition and a slight change in design, due to the fact. However, Microsoft has decided to do things differently as the Xbox Series S comes as a toned down version of the Xbox Series X. Not only does it have a smaller form factor than the Xbox Series X, it also comes with support for up to 1440p gaming while the Series X targets 4K resolution. It has lower RAM, half the storage, and lower memory bandwidth.

Sony also unveiled the pricing for the accessories for the PlayStation 5 that include the new DualSense controller – Rs. 5,990, HD Camera – Rs. 5,190, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – Rs. 8,590, Media Remote – Rs. 2,590, and DualSense Charging Station – Rs. 2,590.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available for pre-orders in the country and will be launched in India on November 10. In comparison, the PlayStation 5 consoles are expected to be released in India on November 19 after making their debut in select regions on November 10.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 price in India, Microsoft, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X price in India, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21
LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Related Stories

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series Consoles All Versions: Price in India Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  2. Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charging, 4,000mAh Can Charge in 19 Minutes
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  5. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  6. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Tipped by Brazilian Regulator
  7. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Oxygen OS Update Brings Camera, Network Improvements — and Amazon Shopping App
  2. iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost Listed by Apple
  3. Uber Introduces Mask Verification Selfies for Riders in India
  4. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Over 1.75 Lakh Units Sold in Just 12 Hours of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  5. iQoo U1x Specifications, Renders Revealed, to Go on Pre-Sale From October 21
  6. Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports
  7. Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes
  8. Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030
  9. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  10. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in August, Huawei Falls to 16 Percent: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com